Six Nittany Lions have picked up All-Big Ten honors as the regular season has come to a close, the conference announced Tuesday.

Tight end Pat Freiermuth, despite his season coming to a premature end due to injury, was the lone Penn Stater to earn first time honors, picking that accolade up from the Big Ten coaches. Freiermuth was also named the Kwalick-Clark tight end of the year for the Big Ten.

He also earned second team honors from the media.

Penn State's offensive line earned plenty of plaudits from both the coaches and the media.

Mike Miranda earned a place on the second team from the coaches and the media. Will Fries received second team honors from the coaches and an honorable mention from the media. Michal Menet earned third team honors from the coaches and media. Finally, Rasheed Walker received an honorable mention from the coaches.

The final player to recieve plaudits was wideout Jahan Dotson, who earned third team honors from the coaches.

The full list of honorees can be viewed in the Tweets below.