Six Penn State players earn All-Big Ten honors on offense
Six Nittany Lions have picked up All-Big Ten honors as the regular season has come to a close, the conference announced Tuesday.
Tight end Pat Freiermuth, despite his season coming to a premature end due to injury, was the lone Penn Stater to earn first time honors, picking that accolade up from the Big Ten coaches. Freiermuth was also named the Kwalick-Clark tight end of the year for the Big Ten.
He also earned second team honors from the media.
Penn State's offensive line earned plenty of plaudits from both the coaches and the media.
Mike Miranda earned a place on the second team from the coaches and the media. Will Fries received second team honors from the coaches and an honorable mention from the media. Michal Menet earned third team honors from the coaches and media. Finally, Rasheed Walker received an honorable mention from the coaches.
The final player to recieve plaudits was wideout Jahan Dotson, who earned third team honors from the coaches.
The full list of honorees can be viewed in the Tweets below.
𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎 𝐀𝐥𝐥-𝐁𝐢𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐓𝐞𝐚𝐦 𝐚𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐚: pic.twitter.com/Yh6oFwV19y— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) December 15, 2020
𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎 𝐀𝐥𝐥-𝐁𝐢𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐓𝐞𝐚𝐦 𝐚𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐬: pic.twitter.com/QGwFnfn3y2— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) December 15, 2020