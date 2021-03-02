Six former Penn State players have been invited to the 2021 NFL combine ahead of the NFL draft.

Among those who received invitations are offensive linemen Will Fries and Michal Menet, tight end Pat Freiermuth, defensive linemen Jayson Oweh and Shaka Toney, and linebacker Micah Parsons.

The combine — much like almost everything else in the world of sports — will take on an entirely different form this year.

There will be no in-person workouts as there typically are in Indianapolis. NFL scouts will observe the customary workouts at each individual school's Pro Day.

Additionally, any interviews with coaches and executives will take place virtually.

