It is about to get busy at high schools all over the country. Spring practice is right around the corner, the spring evaluation period starts April 15 and top recruits will be a hot topic in the coming months. I am a Southeast Recruiting Analyst and I am on the road seeing prospects often. I spent time at numerous schools and even one home in Georgia this week and here are some notes from this trip.

NORTH AND SOUTH CAROLINA ADD OL

On Wednesday, Javion Cohen, a 2020 offensive tackle out of Phenix City (Ala.) Central committed to South Carolina. Earlier in the week, I spent time with Cohen at his cousin's home in Columbus (Ga.) where we discussed the decision. This is a big pick up for the Gamecocks. Cohen said it came down to South Carolina, Auburn, Tennessee and Texas A&M. Get the full story here.

Early Thursday morning, North Carolina received some big news. Trey Zimmerman committed to North Carolina over Auburn and Georgia Tech. The 2020 offensive tackle out of Roswell (Ga.) was leaning towards the Tigers just a couple of weeks ago, but the honesty of Mack Brown won him over. The new Tar Heel tells his story here.

TWO, ONE OR NONE FOR ARKANSAS?

Arkansas has a commitment from Alpharetta (Ga.) Denmark 2020 wide receiver Ze'Vian Capers. They are targeting his teammate, 2021 quarterback Aaron McLaughlin too. Can the Razorbacks get both? They have to get one first, then wait another year to find out what McLaughlin does. With Capers, he has had a strong spring and he is still adding offers. Tennessee is the most recent school to offer and he planning to visit Knoxville in the "next week or two" Capers said. Tee Martin has been in regular contact with the Arkansas commit. South Carolina is the school Capers committed to Arkansas over, and the Gamecocks are set to host him on an official visit April 26. This one does not appear to be over. McLaughlin has been recruited since he was in middle school, so he is pretty far along in the recruiting process despite being a sophomore. Chad Morris and the Razorbacks have his attention. There is no official list of favorites yet, but if there was, Arkansas would be on it. If it works, McLaughlin will make a decision in the coming months, before his junior season. He has recently tripped to Auburn (Monday), Alabama, Arkansas and Clemson. NC State will host McLaughlin next week and he is working to schedule a visit to Ole Miss. Could Arkansas land this pair? The Razorbacks are very much in play for both.

Spent time at @DenmarkFootbal1 today and @ZeVianCapers and @11_apm are ready to drive that offense to another level. This could be one of the top tandem’s in the south this fall. pic.twitter.com/cja8AHfnCO — Chad Simmons (@ChadSimmons_) March 27, 2019

YOUNG QB TO KNOW

Around the state of Georgia right now, many quarterbacks are creating their own buzz. This state has become one of the best at producing college quarterbacks and there are many to know. Whether is how Harrison Bailey is recruiting for Tennessee or how Max Johnson continues to be locked in LSU in the 2020 class. What about Brock Vandagriff in the 2021 class visiting schools weekly right now. He was recently back at Florida and he is planning to visit Alabama, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Ole Miss next week. Then you have McLaughlin, Carlos Del Rio and Colten Gauthier among others in the 2021 class to know. There are already some names in that 2022 class many are talking about too, like Zak Rozasman and Gunnar Stockton, but you need to put Sam Horn on your radar too. The freshman at Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill is a 6-foot-1, 165 pound quarterback who made some big plays on the varsity level last season. He also starts on the varsity baseball team right now. This spring, just here in a few weeks, schools will start to find out about Horn. He throws a great ball, he is smart and he is another one to know in Georgia's 2022 quarterback class.

PENN STATE ON TOP

Dakota Thomas missed the 2018 season due to a MCL injury that occurred over the summer, but he is cleared, he is healthy and he is eager to get back on the field this spring. The 2020 wide receiver out of Snellville (Ga.) Shiloh is still in regular contact with numerous schools with one being Penn State. Coach Ja'Juan Seider and Thomas have a strong connection and the first visit to Happy Valley is likely taking place soon. Thomas is hoping to be at Penn State's spring game. "I talk to coach Seider every day," said Thomas. "Penn State is my favorite. They have been one of my favorite schools since I was little, and now, with the offer and how they are recruiting me, I am really liking them." Boston College and Syracuse are two other schools in regular contact with Thomas.

Shiloh (Ga.) WR Dakota Thomas (@DakotaThomas202) missed last season, but he is back and he said “everyone” will feel him this spring. Spent time with him recently at @ShilohAthletics. @coachierulli @Rivals Profile: https://t.co/nAVIqN9nhS pic.twitter.com/gbUqBGAT8U — Chad Simmons (@ChadSimmons_) March 28, 2019

