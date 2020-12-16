HEAD OF THE CLASS - It felt like OL Landon Tengwall was a leader in this class before he even committed. One of the more outspoken players to commit to Penn State in not just this class, but in recent memory, Tengwall is also a highly coveted prospect with all the awards you can think of. In addition to being both an Adidas and Under Armour All-American, Tengwall is also a two-time USA Today All-American. The Good Counsel prospect is also the top-ranked player in the class at No. 38 overall.





MOST IMPRESSIVE “GET” - All four of the Michigan commits: LB Jamari Buddin, CB Kalen King, LB Kobe King and Saf. Jaylen Reed. Sure, Michigan is down this year and Michigan State is in the midst of a rebuild, but to go into Detroit and sign four of the very best players out from underneath two Big Ten East opponents is one of the highlights of the class.





MOST OVERLOOKED PLAYER - I always take the cowardly approach here and mention a few guys. If you strictly look at the rankings, TE Khalil Dinkins is the only 5.5 three-star aside from K Sander Sahaydak. One thing that's hurt his rating on Rivals is the lack of new film. We know he had a great season, but there's only a few clips of senior film, and due to pandemic restrictions, we were unable to watch Dinkins in person this year. He's someone that I expect Rivals to give a serious look at if we can secure some new film before the ratings are finalized next month.

LB Kobe King is another player that I always felt was overlooked. Of course, that all changed in recent months, as King is now a four-star player. The fact that he's a true Mike linebacker at the next level and isn't as versatile as some others hurt his rating over the past two years - everyone wants to see the super-freak athletes these days - but King showed this season that there aren't too many other inside linebackers that are more consistent.

But there's one player that fits this category perfect and that's QB Christian Veilleux. When the Canadian was given the opportunity to have a proper summer - participating in multiple camps and 7-on-7s competitions - he impressed everyone, earning himself not only a four-star rating, but a spot in the Rivals250. This year, he was given just one opportunity to compete at the Elite 11 and wasn't on his A game. That's all it took this year to drop him since every other camp was cancelled, as was his season. I know he's a better athlete than many believe - I watched him run a 4.6-second 40-yard dash at camp in 2019 - and I think he's a better passer than many remember. Like every quarterback, he'll need time to develop, but in a normal year, Veilleux would've received dozens of additional opportunties to show his worth. Don't be surprised if the Veiilleux we saw in 2019 is he quarterback he truly is. `





EARLY IMPACT - Last year, I wrote about Parker Washington in this spot. Sorry, I had to pat myself on the back for that one, but the main reason he made perfect sense was because of the lack of proven playmakers at wide receiver. Here we are again, one year later, and that's still pretty much the case. Personally, I think Jahan Dotson's days at Penn State are numbered, meaning Washington will need some help next year. Enter Lonnie White Jr., the Malvern Prep prospect who's considered by many as the best pure athlete in the class. It won't be easy, but just like Washington, White is mature enough to handle that sudden adjustment. He won't be enrolling early, but he's one of a few guys in this class that I believe can handle the normal college responsibilities, along with what it would take to get on the field. The difference between him and the other guys is that I think Penn State is going to need White to step up right away, just like Washington.





TOTAL COMMITMENT - WR Liam Clifford is the perfect fit here. Although he wasn't technically the first 2021 player to commit to Penn State - Florida TE Nick Elksnis committed in July 2019, then decommitted in March - he and OL Nate Bruce basically committed at the same time, ending their recruitments the same weekend of the White Out game in 2019. The younger brother of quarterback Sean Clifford, he and his family have stuck with the Nittany Lions through thick and thin. Clifford was also one of the most active commits when it comes to recruiting other players. Saf. Zakee Wheatley also fits this category. Despite growing in a household that pulls for Big Ten rival Maryland, Wheatley fell in love with Penn State early on and never once wavered, even as Mike Locksley and other schools pressed.





THE ONE THAT GOT AWAY - Every year you can point to a few players, but OL Nolan Rucci is the one that comes to mind for most this year. The son of former Penn State athletes, Rucci grew up attending games in Beaver Stadium, but he's now headed to Madision to play for another Big Ten program in Wisconsin. A few others that stand out include Saf. Derrick Davis Jr., CB De'Jahn Warren and DE Elijah Jeudy, all of whom played ball within in a few hundred miles of State College. When it comes to decommitments, Elksnis hurt, but losing WR Dont'e Thornton was the real blow. He'll end up going across the country to play for Oregon.





