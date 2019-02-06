WHAT HE DID Vilbert took up football only two years ago, but once he began seeing extensive action in 2018, he quickly established himself as a major-college prospect. As a senior playing in one of New Jersey’s toughest leagues, Vilbert totaled 45 tackles, including 17 tackles for loss and nine sacks. He helped the Green Knights (10-2) win their first NJSIAA Non-Public Group 4 Championship in 20 years. Prior to his senior year, he only played in three games at St. Joseph Regional. Of the five total tackles he made in those games, four were for a loss of yards.

WHAT HE WON In his only full season of football, Vilbert earned first-team All-Bergen County honors by the Bergen County Coaches Association. He was also named third-team all-state by NJ.com and second-team All-North Jersey by NorthJersey.com He received three stars from Rivals.com and is the 19th ranked prospect in New Jersey.

WHERE HE VISITED Penn State began taking an interest in Vilbert this past summer. He took an unofficial visit to University Park in late September for the Nittany Lions’ game against Ohio State, and he received a scholarship offer in early November. Also in November, Vilbert took an official visit to Oregon. But in early December, he took his official visit to Penn State, and after that trip the Nittany Lions became the team to beat. He opted not to sign during the early period, and went on to take an official visit to Florida in mid-January, but the Gators had too steep of a hill to climb to ultimately beat out Franklin and his staff. On Jan. 18, Vilbert announced that he would be joining PSU's class, forgoing a scheduled visit to Syracuse. All told, he received 19 scholarship offers, including offers from Boston College, Florida State, Baylor, Maryland, Miami, Nebraska, North Carolina and Pitt.

QUOTABLE Augie Hoffman, head coach at St. Joseph's Regional: "Smith came out as a junior and played for us up until basketball season started, so that’s why I always tell people that his senior year was basically his first true year of football. His athleticism is incredible. That’s what really separates him. He’s also a tough kid. A lot of kids that play for the first time can be timid physically, but that was never the case with him. He never shied away from contact and was always trying to learn more and get better. He’s a great kid who has so much potential to grow and get better."

PHIL’S TAKE Vilbert is listed at 6-foot-6, 245 pounds, but over the next few years, I think it’s realistic to imagine him developing into a 270-pound strongside defensive end. Vilbert has been playing football for just two years, so there is room for improvement with his fundamentals. But he might have the most upside potential of any member of Penn State’s Class of 2019. Even at his present size, Vilbert has a pretty advanced and effective outside pass rush. He needs to learn how to use his hands to disengage from blocks. Considering how much depth Penn State has built at both defensive end positions, I expect Vilbert to end up redshirting as a true freshman this fall.