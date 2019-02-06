WHAT HE DID Hardy was a three-year letterman and a two-year starter at Penn Hills, one of Pittsburgh’s top high school programs. During his senior season, he averaged just over 22 yards per reception (817 yards on 37 receptions) and another 17.8 yards per rush (373 yards on 21 carries). He was a major force on defense and special teams, too, scoring 22 total touchdowns. Hardy also had his best game on the biggest stage, totaling 340 all-purpose yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions in the PIAA 5A state championship game. In addition to two receiving touchdowns on offense, he scored on an 84-yard kick return and also took an interception 100 yards for a score. Penn Hills defeated Manheim Central, 36-31, capping a 16-0 season.

WHAT HE WON In addition to multiple All-State honors, Hardy was named Class 5A Player of the Year by the Pennsylvania Football Writers Association in 2018. He is also a finalist for the Mr. PA Football Award for big schools, Class 4A-6A. The award will be announced Feb. 16. Hardy also announced Jan. 31 that he'll represent Pennsylvania in the Big 33 game, which takes place May 27. He finished with a two-star rating on Rivals.com.

WHERE HE VISITED Hardy and Penn Hills attended Penn State’s seven-on-seven tournament the past two summers. He also attended a spring practice session last April. He received scholarship offers from the likes of Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska and Pitt, but because of his size – he’s listed at 5-foot-10, 160 pounds – many of the schools that were interested in him ultimately decided to go a different direction. By the end of the season, Akron, Kent State and Toledo were the three schools that looked most realistic until Penn State decided to host Hardy for an official visit the weekend of Jan. 18-20. He left campus without an offer, but on Feb. 5, one day ahead of signing day, James Franklin invited him to join Penn State’s class. Hardy ended up committing later that same evening.

PHIL’S TAKE There is a night-and-day difference between Hardy’s junior and senior highlight videos. In his senior video, he is much more decisive in every aspect of his play at wide receiver, cornerback and as a return specialist. He has great hands and combines his catching ability with 4.5-second 40-yard speed. The area where I see Hardy having the best opportunity to make an impact at Penn State is as a punt returner. When he gets his hands on the football in space, he has the ability to change direction on a dime and accelerate out of his cut to get to full speed in one or two strides. Hardy will need to add weight if he’s going to be a factor at cornerback or as a slot receiver. But his potential is readily apparent on film. He runs precise routes and knows how to find the open areas in zone coverage schemes. This was a solid gamble for the Nittany Lions as they approached the end of the recruiting cycle.

