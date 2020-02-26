Wednesday morning, 82 days after the announcement, the details of the contract were revealed by Penn State.

Penn State head coach James Franklin agreed to terms for a six-year extension to his contract in December, set to keep him with the Nittany Lions through the 2025 season.

In six seasons at Penn State, Franklin has guided the Nittany Lion football program through the heart of NCAA sanctions leveled in the aftermath of the Jerry Sandusky scandal, and has since lifted it to new heights in its modern history.

Maintaining a winning record throughout, Franklin and the Nittany Lions earned their first Big Ten Championship and Rose Bowl berth in the 2016 season, then followed it with a second 11-win season in 2017 that ended with a Fiesta Bowl win.

Guiding Penn State to a 9-4 mark and a Citrus Bowl appearance after the 2018 season, the Nittany Lions returned to their third New Year's Six bowl berth in four seasons when they topped Memphis on Dec. 29 in Dallas, 53-39.



