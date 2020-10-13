“That's been huge for us,” Franklin said on the Penn State Coaches Show. “We've always been huge Nick Tarburton fans since we recruited him out of Pennridge High School.”

Returning from an injury that kept him out of action for the entirety of the 2019 season, Tarburton is poised to change that reality in the weeks and months ahead. And Penn State head coach James Franklin is optimistic for what that means, not only for Tarburton himself but also for the Nittany Lions’ defensive end unit and the program as a whole.

The redshirt sophomore defensive end has the smiling photo and all the essential details - 6-foot-3, 248 pounds, from Pennridge High School - but details regarding his first two seasons with the Nittany Lions are limited in scope.

His true freshman season in 2018 lists out a pair of appearances, playing a few snaps on the defensive line against Appalachian State and again at Pitt, with two Scout Team Defensive Player of the Week honors in preparation for Indiana and Wisconsin in October and November. That was part of the plan for Tarburton for Penn State’s staff, though, who saw an opportunity to deliver immediate reps then preserve his redshirt while seeing how the season played out at the position.

“Now we’re in a situation where we can use Tarburton late in the season to solve some problems with injuries and hopefully still be able to redshirt him,” Franklin said in September 2018. “So that’s kind of what we’re trying to do is manage it. The way the season plays out, some things are going to be out of our control, but right now, how things are going, we want to be able to get some guys some experience for this year, but also for years moving forward. The way today played out allowed us to do that with a number of guys that fit that scenario.”

Those opportunities never came, however.

Sidelined to an injury that would prevent him from seeing a single rep during the 2019 season, Franklin revealed, without going into specifics, the depths of the road to recovery for Tarburton to be back in action with the program this preseason.

“He had some health issues that we had to work through. And it was one of those deals where it wasn't going to be a couple of weeks type deal,” Franklin said. “It was finding the right situation for him, finding the right doctors for him, really getting to understand what he had to do for his body, not only from a rehab but a pre-hab standpoint.”

The patience to recuperate and the efforts behind it all have paid off.

Picked by both Rasheed Walker and Zack Kuntz as a player poised for a breakout season during the program’s recent preseason media days, Tarburton’s return represents a personal triumph as well as an injection into the Nittany Lions’ group of defensive ends.

A group led by Shaka Toney and Jayson Oweh, with Adisa Isaac providing support as a third in a rotation that also hopes to see dependable contributions from Shane Simmons and redshirt freshman Smith Vilbert this season, a healthy Tarburton could provide new assistant coach John Scott, Jr. with an additional piece to the puzzle. And according to Oweh, Tarburton is very much ready for that role, serving as an inspiration to others along the way.

“Nick and I came in together, the only D-ends in our class,” Oweh said. “I've seen him struggle. I've seen him go through a lot. Just to see how he has progressed going through all those injuries, it's crazy because what he's doing now, it's impressive. He looks completely rejuvenated with a whole new body. He looks impressive.”

Aiming to maintain the standard of repeated excellence that has defined the position for the Nittany Lions in recent years, Franklin believes Tarburton’s presence would very much help in that mission.

“Having him back healthy right now, he's going to be a guy that I think is going to have an impact for us this year, not only from a production standpoint on the field but also from a leadership standpoint,” Franklin said. “He's a tough guy. He's a blue-collar guy. And I think he brings an element to that position that is needed, complementary pieces.”