Shrewsberry, Nittany Lions basketball set for challenging inaugural slate

The onset of Micah Shrewsberry’s tenure with Penn State men’s basketball arrives gently. ‘Gently,’ is a word used comparatively, anyway. Set to open with Youngstown State on Nov. 10 at the Bryce Jordan Center, the Nittany Lions will follow it with a road trip to Amherst to face Massachusetts before embarking on a four-game set encompassed within the Emerald Coast Classic in which they’ll play St. Francis (Brooklyn), Cornell, LSU, and either Oregon State or Wake Forest. Upon the announcement of the initial Associated Press Top 25 poll for the 2021-22 season this week, however, the Nittany Lions’ slate gets considerably more challenging from there. Though none of the Nittany Lions’ nonconference opponents are beginning the season ranked among the nation’s best, the Tigers earning 11 votes in the poll and Big Ten/ACC Challenge foe Miami coming off a difficult ’20-’21 season, the conference slate provides more than enough challenge moving forward.

Micah Shrewsberry will begin his first season as a head coach when his Nittany Lions host Youngstown State on Nov. 10. (Ryan Snyder/BWI)

Continuing with the Big Ten’s initiative to move two of its 20-game slate into December, the Nittany Lions begin conference play hosting No. 17 Ohio State, then traveling Dec. 11 to face a Michigan State program beginning barely outside the Top 25. Noting in an interview with Blue White Illustrated that he’s seen good progress through the first weeks of the program’s preseason practices this month, Shrewsberry acknowledged that the improvements made offensively will continue throughout the season while he expects to have a firm footing on the defensive end of the floor before facing the Penguins. “I think we'll continue to get better (offensively) as the year goes on, which is what you should do. You shouldn't peak on November 10. We shouldn't be at our best when we're playing Youngstown State. We need to be peaking in the Big Ten tournament, and beyond,” Shrewsberry said. “So that's what we're trying to do and I think that's what these guys will do. On the other end, I'm a stickler and I'm a disciplinarian in terms of what we do defensively. We should have those rules down by the time we start.” Surely, the Nittany Lions will want to have those standards in place by the time it resumes Big Ten play in January. Set to host Indiana on Jan. 2 at the BJC, the Nittany Lions will travel to Northwestern before seeing their next preseason Top 25 team, Purdue. A reunion of sorts between Shrewsberry and head coach Matt Painter, the No. 7-ranked Boilermakers will come to the BJC for Penn State’s only Saturday afternoon home game of the conference slate. In a stroke of good fortune, however, the Nittany Lions’ matchups with preseason Top 25-ranked opponents in the Big Ten are relatively limited.

