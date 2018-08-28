In the official release of Penn State's depth chart Tuesday afternoon, two conspicuous absences were quickly cleared up by Nittany Lion head coach James Franklin at his press conference shortly thereafter.

First, at wide receiver, true freshman and former Rivals.com five-star Justin Shorter was not listed in spite of making plenty of progress through the early part of preseason camp.

"Shorter got dinged up during camp," said Franklin. "He was really kind of on a roll and probably would see significant action early in the season but got dinged up. He's missed a little bit of time. But I think we're still very, very excited about him. He's big, he's physical, he reminds you a lot of Juwan Johnson, so we're excited about (his) future."

Franklin offered no indication of a timeline for Shorter's return.