Kelvin Gilliam Jr. is ready to take the next step in his recruitment. The Rivals250 defensive lineman out of Highland Springs, Va. is going to release a short list before August and already has a decision date picked out.

IN HIS OWN WORDS...

“I’ll announce a top five or top six by the end of the month,” Gilliam said. “Oklahoma, Penn State, and South Carolina have been consistent with since they started recruiting me. “I’m committing on August 22nd,” he said. “The deciding factor is being able to come in and impact that program. I want to work to become a captain my sophomore or junior year. I want the people that are there already to respect me. I want to have that voice in the locker room and be who I am.” Oklahoma: “I’ve always been a priority for them,” said Gilliam. “They see me playing all across the defensive line and that's what I want to do in college. They're putting together a great class with the addition of Caleb Williams, who I have a great relationship with. Coach Thibodeaux is my guy. He seems me playing all across the defensive line. Coach Grinch and I just had a conversation about their schemes and how they see me fitting in.”

Penn State: “Penn State is definitely family,” he said. “Coach Seider I pretty much consider an uncle. I feel like I can talk with them and they've always been honest with me. Seeing what they can do with defensive linemen, they've had a lot of great defensive players. They've been so consistent on the defensive side of the ball and I'm excited to see what they can do this upcoming season. Coach Scott is my guy. He sees me playing defensive end, defensive tackle, three-technique, and sometimes I might stand up. Hearing about how they want to use my athleticism and versatility is great. During my visit, they were so attentive to me and my family. The coaches were always around me and talking to me. That visit blew me away.”

South Carolina: “It's like a family down there,” Gilliam said. “They've been recruiting me since my freshman year. They pulled the trigger on an offer around this time last year so I've been in consistent with them ever since. I have a great relationship with coach Peterson. He brings a great family vibe. He's a great guy, always talks to me about what he can do for me, what he sees for me, and what he did with a guy like Javon Kinlaw. They want me to play all across the defensive line.”

