In addition to Shelton's suspension, which was announced by Nittany Lions' head coach James Franklin during a media appearance Tuesday evening following the team's practice session, the Big Ten Conference issued its own public reprimand via emailed statement.

The statement reads:

"The Big Ten Conference office announced today that it publicly reprimands Penn State football player Antonio Shelton for violating the Big Ten Sportsmanship Policy during a game against Michigan State on Oct. 26. Shelton was given an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty and ejected from the contest after he spit at an opposing player near the 7:30 mark of the fourth quarter.



"The conference also supports Penn State’s one-game suspension of Shelton for his actions. He will serve his suspension in Penn State’s next game on Nov. 9 against Minnesota.

"Big Ten Conference Agreement 10.01 states in part that “The Big Ten Conference expects all contests involving a member institution to be conducted without compromise to any fundamental element of sportsmanship. Such fundamental elements include integrity of the competition, civility toward all, and respect, particularly toward opponents and officials.”

"The Big Ten Conference considers this matter concluded and will have no further comment."

Shelton has had a big presence on the Nittany Lions' defensive line this season, making nine stops, 2.5 of which have counted as TFLs.

To make up for his absence when the Nittany Lions travel to face Minnesota next weekend, Franklin said that both Rob Windsor and P.J. Mustipher are expected to take on more reps to help offset Shelton's production.