Among the many Nittany Lions impacted by the disruption of the Jerry Sandusky scandal and its fallout in November 2011, Howle remained with the program when staring down the reality of devastating sanctions leveled against Penn State football the following summer. Choosing to forge ahead, Howle and his Nittany Lion teammates absorbed valuable lessons along the way, ones that continue to pay dividends to this day.

That the story of his playing career’s ascent overlapped the most tumultuous time in Penn State football history only adds to its impact, though.

Named the Nittany Lions’ new tight ends coach on Feb. 5, the former Penn State offensive lineman, four-year letterman, and captain during the 2013 season could offer a standalone tale of perseverance as a player. A Rivals three-star who became Penn State’s first verbal commitment of the Class of 2009, pledging to former head coach Joe Paterno , Howle wouldn’t earn a starting job until his fifth and final year in the program. Fulfilling his role as the team’s snapper for PATs and field goals in his first three years of action, Howle excelled in the classroom, headed Penn State’s chapter of Uplifting Athletes, pushed past a pectoral muscle injury, and remained patient in his pursuit of the team’s starting center duties.

The background events that shape a perspective, and daily motivation, help to build a narrative of who and what a person is. Depending on the story and the person delivering it, it can also act as a powerful influence over others.

“Going through those times, we all had each other's backs. It was a neat time to just see that bond of a team coming together,” Howle told reporters Tuesday afternoon in his first media availability since being promoted. “Unprecedented times can bring people together. I think the biggest thing is, we wanted to play for Penn State. You talk to anybody who played on those teams, we love this place. So it was a neat experience as far as from a team bonding (experience), in those couple years,”

Those bonds, and the lessons from them, have stayed with Howle in the time since.

Finishing his playing career as a Nittany Lion in 2013, Howle began his coaching trajectory with a two-year graduate assistant stint at N.C. State (working under Matt Canada) before taking his first coaching gig for Charlie Fisher at Western Illinois. There, Howle coached the offensive line and acted as the program’s recruiting coordinator, then spent two seasons as assistant head coach and a co-offensive coordinator before returning to Penn State in 2020 as an offensive analyst.

Throughout, Howle relied on what he’d learned from Mac McWhorter, his offensive line coach at Penn State in 2012 and ’13, from Bill O’Brien, the Nittany Lions’ head coach those seasons, and teammates like John Urschel, Jesse James, and others. Only serving to bolster his love for the game of football and the camaraderie it engenders, Howle said he understood then that coaching would become his calling.

Meanwhile, Howle witnessed the rebirth of a Penn State football program that battled through adversity to return to national prominence on the other side.

Though earning the opportunity to do so at Penn State wasn’t necessarily something he’d believed possible at such a relatively early stage in his career, Howle said he hoped to eventually find himself back in the place to which he'd grown so attached.

“When I left Penn State as a player, it was always my goal to get back here as a coach,” Howle said. “This was my ultimate goal to get back to a place that gave me so much, a great university like Penn State and this is home for me. So that was my mindset going into last year, I wanted to prepare myself for this opportunity. I didn't see that coming this quickly, but I tried to prepare every day like I was one of the position coaches.

“I love this place, more than anything. I obviously had a great career here and made lifelong friends and got a degree, and so I owe this place so much. I hope through my coaching I can give back to this university. It’s always been a dream of mine, so I wake up every morning and pinch myself and I'm tickled.”