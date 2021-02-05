 Penn State Football: Opponents and venues unchanged, dates shuffled, for Nittany Lions' 2021 slate
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-05 12:22:37 -0600') }} football Edit

Several date changes made to Penn State's 2021 Big Ten conference slate

Nate Bauer • BlueWhiteIllustrated
Senior Editor
@NateBauerBWI
Is in his 15th year covering Penn State football and men's basketball for Blue White Illustrated.

Ladies and gentlemen, the story you are about to hear is true:

The opponents are the same.

The venues are the same.

Only the dates have been changed to protect... the integrity of the 2021 Big Ten football season.

Announced Friday afternoon, the conference unveiled its revamped 2021 football schedule for every team in the conference. And for the Nittany Lions, that equates to a reshuffling of six date changes.

They are:

- Indiana moves into the Oct. 2 spot at home from an originally scheduled meeting for Oct. 30..

- Penn State's bye weekend has been moved to Oct. 16

- Instead of an Oct. 16 meeting with Illinois at Beaver Stadium, the Illini will return Oct. 23.

- Penn State's trip to Ohio State has swapped from Nov. 20 to Oct. 30

- Penn State's game with Rutgers originally scheduled for Nov. 27 at home will now be at Beaver Stadium on Nov. 20.

- Michigan State resumes its place as the year-end game, with Penn State traveling to East Lansing Nov. 27 instead of the originally scheduled date of Oct. 20

Nonconference games against Ball State (Sept. 11), Auburn (Sept. 18), and Villanova (Sept. 25) at home are all unchanged.


NEW 2021 PENN STATE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Sept. 4 at Wisconsin

Sept. 11 Ball State

Sept. 18 Auburn

Sept. 25 Villanova

Oct. 2 Indiana

Oct. 9 at Iowa

Oct. 16 Bye Week

Oct. 23 Illinois

Oct. 30 at Ohio State

Nov. 6 at Maryland

Nov. 13 Michigan

Nov. 20 Rutgers

Nov. 27 at Michigan State

*******

• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated

• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}