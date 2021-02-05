Several date changes made to Penn State's 2021 Big Ten conference slate
Ladies and gentlemen, the story you are about to hear is true:
The opponents are the same.
The venues are the same.
Only the dates have been changed to protect... the integrity of the 2021 Big Ten football season.
Let the countdown begin. 🙌— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) February 5, 2021
Your official 2⃣0⃣2⃣1⃣ @B1Gfootball schedule is here. 🏈 pic.twitter.com/1ClHSRhu19
Announced Friday afternoon, the conference unveiled its revamped 2021 football schedule for every team in the conference. And for the Nittany Lions, that equates to a reshuffling of six date changes.
They are:
- Indiana moves into the Oct. 2 spot at home from an originally scheduled meeting for Oct. 30..
- Penn State's bye weekend has been moved to Oct. 16
- Instead of an Oct. 16 meeting with Illinois at Beaver Stadium, the Illini will return Oct. 23.
- Penn State's trip to Ohio State has swapped from Nov. 20 to Oct. 30
- Penn State's game with Rutgers originally scheduled for Nov. 27 at home will now be at Beaver Stadium on Nov. 20.
- Michigan State resumes its place as the year-end game, with Penn State traveling to East Lansing Nov. 27 instead of the originally scheduled date of Oct. 20
Nonconference games against Ball State (Sept. 11), Auburn (Sept. 18), and Villanova (Sept. 25) at home are all unchanged.
NEW 2021 PENN STATE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Sept. 4 at Wisconsin
Sept. 11 Ball State
Sept. 18 Auburn
Sept. 25 Villanova
Oct. 2 Indiana
Oct. 9 at Iowa
Oct. 16 Bye Week
Oct. 23 Illinois
Oct. 30 at Ohio State
Nov. 6 at Maryland
Nov. 13 Michigan
Nov. 20 Rutgers
Nov. 27 at Michigan State
*******
• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated
• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98
• Like us on Facebook