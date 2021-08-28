Seven reasons to be optimistic about Penn State football seven days out

We are now only a week away from the beginning of the Penn State Nittany Lions football season. Penn State will kick off its campaign against Wisconsin on September 4, looking to erase the memory of a difficult 4-5 year in 2020. With seven days left on the countdown, Blue White Illustrated is providing seven reasons for Penn State football fans to be optimistic about the Nittany Lions in 2021. RELATED: Recruiting mailbag — Will Penn State football sign an elite linebacker in 2023?

Penn State Nittany Lions football hired a new offensive coordinator in Mike Yurcich this offseason.

1. Mike Yurcich

New Penn State football offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich arrived this offseason to much excitement. Now, Penn State fans are only one week away from a first look at his new offense, which James Franklin hopes will resemble the big-play, spread offenses that helped make Penn State successful previously. Yurcich's offenses have posted a ton of points no matter where he's gone, so there is plenty of reason for optimism over his involvement with the Nittany Lions.

2. The secondary

Franklin typically opts against speaking in absolutes when they can be avoided, so, when he does make sweeping statements, it's important to pay attention. Franklin did so when speaking about his secondary at Big Ten media days, calling it the best group he's had while at Penn State. The Nittany Lions return preseason All-American Jaquan Brisker, as well as all of their corners. They also added key transfers Johnny Dixon and AJ Lytton to that group, as well as talented freshman Kalen King. This unit should be the anchor of Penn State'sYea defense this season.

3. Arnold Ebiketie and Derrick Tangelo

Penn State football made two huge additions along the defensive line this offseason when it added Arnold Ebiketie from Temple and Derrick Tangelo from Duke. Ebiketie should walk into the starting lineup and instantly become Penn State's primary pass rush threat. His trainer, Eddy McGilvra, said this spring that he has the potential to be a top-100 NFL Draft pick. Tangelo, on the other hand, will be a crucial presence alongside PJ Mustipher at defensive tackle. Both players are experienced, and should help Penn State football win from day one.

4. Running back depth

If Penn State football's coaching staff wanted, it could realistically run five deep at running back this season. The running back rotation won't be that expansive in practicality, but the Nittany Lions have plenty of options in the backfield should their plans go awry. Noah Cain returns from injury and should get a significant portion of the snaps. Penn State returns its backfield trio from last season in Keyvone Lee, Devyn Ford and Caziah Holmes, too. Add in Baylor transfer John Lovett and the Nittany Lions have five viable running back options to work with. We don't know how the depth chart stands yet, but the competition for snaps this offseason has been considerable.

5. A full offseason for Phil Trautwein

A truly effective offensive line has been one of the most elusive assets for Franklin since his arrival at Penn State. The Nittany Lion offensive line wasn't terrible last season, but it wasn't especially great, either, judging by Pro Football Focus's efficiency metrics. Highly respected offensive line coach Phil Trautwein came into the fold before last season, but didn't have a spring practice or a typical summer and fall slate to work with. Now, with a normal offseason under his belt, there's plenty of reasons to be excited about the Penn State football offensive line.

6. Jahan Dotson

Like Brisker on defense, Jahan Dotson totally changed Penn State football's outlook on offense when he announced he would return to Happy Valley rather than entering the NFL Draft. The leading receiver in the Big Ten last season, Dotson gives Penn State a true difference maker at wide receiver. He told the media this offseason that he dreams of being legendary at Penn State, and 2021 is his chance to make that dream come to life.

7. Fans are back