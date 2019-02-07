Senior quarterback Trace McSorley and defensive back Amani Oruwariye, both participants in last month's Senior Bowl, as well as offensive linemen Connor McGovern and Ryan Bates, defensive linemen Kevin Givens and Shareef Miller, and running back Miles Sanders have all gotten the nod.

Announced Thursday afternoon, seven former Penn State players - including all five early entrants - have been invited to participate in the NFL Scouting Combine to be held in Indianapolis..

According to the NFL's own scouting combine web site, the five early entrants have not yet been given grade evaluations as their journey toward NFL careers begin.

However, both McSorley and Oruwariye have initial grades of 5.19 and 5.74, respectively. For McSorley, that number comes with a notation of having a "better-than-average" chance to make an NFL roster while Oruwarye is listed as having a "chance to become an NFL starter."

A frequent and strong supporter of McSorley throughout his collegiate career at Penn State, Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin offered his own assessment late last season about the quarterback's potential for a professional career in the NFL.

"I think he's going to have to overcome some things early on, but I think as people get a chance to spend some time with him and around him and watch him work out, I think he's just going to continue to do what he's always done. There was doubts in high school, there was doubts in college, doubts in the NFL. It's just going to continue, and I think he's just going to be one of those guys that constantly overcomes some of the false narrative that's out there," Franklin told reporters in November. "So I think it's a lot better now than it was 10 years ago, but I think it's going to translate really well. I've spent time in that league, I've watched guys in that league. I don't think there's any doubt in my mind that he can play at that level and play well."

The NFL Scouting Combine is set to begin with player arrivals on Feb. 26 and will run through March 4 in Indianapolis.