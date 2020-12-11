Senior Day upended for Nittany Lions by changing COVID-19 protocols
Thursday, Penn State learned that its Saturday matchup with Michigan State would move from 3:30 p.m. to a noon kick at Beaver Stadium.
A significant change in itself, the last-minute alterations to Penn State's plans were just getting started.
Announced Friday morning, Penn State will no longer be able to host the parents and families of its players or those of its opponents for the final home game of the season. The news comes as a particular setback given that for 12 Nittany Lions, the event is also Senior Day.
The statement from Penn State reads as follows:
"As has been the case throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the health and safety of our student-athletes and staff has been our top priority. We follow the state and university health guidelines, which continue to evolve based on the changing conditions. As such, we will not be permitted to host spectators at our athletic competitions beginning Saturday, Dec. 12.
"We are extremely disappointed for our football seniors, their parents and their families. They have been looking forward to their Senior Day and making arrangements to attend Saturday’s game, so this timing has proven difficult for all parties. However, we understand the gravity of the pandemic and know this decision was made with the health and safety of our communities at the forefront."
Already anticipating that parents and families would not be permitted onto the field for anything resembling a normal Senior Day pregame ceremony, Franklin revealed Thursday night on his radio show that the expectations announced Friday were expected.
"It's senior day, and while we were out at practice, we heard that the announcement was made that now no fans at all at the game. So we're trying to work through this all right now, but as you can imagine, not great news when the seniors are expecting to have senior day with their parents in the stadium," Franklin said. "So to find that out today, we're trying to work through all the details right now, but it's another challenge that we're gonna have to overcome."
The 12 seniors to be honored on Saturday include TE/H Trevor Baker, S Jaquan Brisker, CB Tariq Castro-Fields, OL Will Fries, K/P Carson Landis, WR Isaac Lutz, OL Michal Menet, DT Antonio Shelton, DE Shane Simmons, DE Shaka Toney, S Lamont Wade and WR Benjamin Wilson.
For some, having been through the highs of a Big Ten title in 2016, followed by a Fiesta Bowl win in 2017, and all having taken part in last year's Cotton Bowl win, the outgoing Nittany Lions have had an experience with both positives and negatives. Still, Franklin said, it's one worthy of appreciation.
"This year has been obviously challenging on probably levels that people on the outside don't understand, and I'm not just talking about Penn State. I'm talking about college football in general, the NFL, and even the NBA bubble that they experienced. It's been interesting," Franklin said. "So to think about these seniors and their entire experience at Penn State, and then to get this news today, I'm very appreciative of them, I'm very thankful of them, and they've gotten the full experience. There's no doubt about it. And there'll be a lot to learn from and a lot to grow from and there's still so much to be appreciative of."
