Thursday, Penn State learned that its Saturday matchup with Michigan State would move from 3:30 p.m. to a noon kick at Beaver Stadium. A significant change in itself, the last-minute alterations to Penn State's plans were just getting started. Announced Friday morning, Penn State will no longer be able to host the parents and families of its players or those of its opponents for the final home game of the season. The news comes as a particular setback given that for 12 Nittany Lions, the event is also Senior Day.

Beaver Stadium will have no fans in attendance on Saturday.

The statement from Penn State reads as follows: "As has been the case throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the health and safety of our student-athletes and staff has been our top priority. We follow the state and university health guidelines, which continue to evolve based on the changing conditions. As such, we will not be permitted to host spectators at our athletic competitions beginning Saturday, Dec. 12. "We are extremely disappointed for our football seniors, their parents and their families. They have been looking forward to their Senior Day and making arrangements to attend Saturday’s game, so this timing has proven difficult for all parties. However, we understand the gravity of the pandemic and know this decision was made with the health and safety of our communities at the forefront."