BlueWhiteIllustrated - Senior CB Castro-Fields set to return for a fifth year

Posting via Twitter, senior cornerback Tariq Casto-Fields made clear that he would be back for another season with the Nittany Lions after having missed the majority of the 2020 campaign, which had been expected to be his last in blue and white.

Where the heart is willing, it will find a thousand ways. A firm believer in everything having its season. All in, See you inna Fall.. 🖤 pic.twitter.com/jPXwoo2L1q

Appearing in the first three games with the Nittany Lions this season, Casto-Fields saw 177 snaps, finishing with nine tackles while allowing seven receptions on just 11 targets, according to PFF's advance metrics. In his abbreviated appearance for the season, Castro-Fields finished with a coverage grade of 70.9, which was third among Penn State's defensive secondary with Jaquan Brisker and Jonathan Sutherland finishing first and second in the category.

Though teased as a possibility to return in the final two games of the Nittany Lions' 2020 campaign, Castro-Fields never saw action after the third game of the season due to what was described as medical related.