{{ timeAgo('2021-09-21 09:49:16 -0500') }} other sports

See the full 2021-2022 Penn State wrestling schedule

Greg Pickel • BlueWhiteIllustrated
Staff

The complete 2021-2022 Penn State wrestling schedule has been released.

A trip to the Journeymen Duals at Spooky Nook in Manheim, Pa., starts the season on Nov. 13. The Nittany Lions will wrestle Oregon State and Sacred Heart there before wrestling Army on Thur., Nov. 18 in the Rec Hall opener.

According to a news release, the annual Bryce Jordan Center match will be held on Fri., Feb. 4 when Ohio State comes to State College, and another highlight is a trip to the Collegiate Wrestling Duals in Niceville, Fla., in December.

You can see the month-by-month schedule below.

Penn State wrestling coach Cael Sanderson and the Nittany Lions have their full 2021-2022 schedule. PSU Athletics photo.
Penn State wrestling coach Cael Sanderson and the Nittany Lions have their full 2021-2022 schedule. PSU Athletics photo.

November

Sat., Nov. 13 Journeyman Duals, York, Pa.

Vs. Oregon State

Vs. Sacred Heart

Thur., Nov. 18 ARMY

December

Fri., Dec. 3 at Penn

Sun., Dec. 5 LEHIGH

Mon.-Tue., Dec. 20-21 Collegiate Wrestling Duals, Niceville, Fla.

January 

Fri., Jan. 7 at Maryland*

Sun., Jan 9 INDIANA*

Sun., Jan. 16 RUTGERS*

Fri., Jan. 21 at Michigan*

Sun., Jan. 23 at Michigan State*

Fri., Jan. 28 at Iowa*

February 

Fri., Feb. 4 OHIO STATE (at the BJC)*

Sun. or Fri., Feb. 6 or 11 NEBRASKA* (B1G Network Flex Date)

Sun., Feb. 20 RIDER

March

Sat.-Sun., March 5-6 2022 Big Ten Championships, Lincoln, Neb.

Thur.-Sat., March 17-19 2022 NCAA Championships, Detroit, Mich.


* Big Ten dual – Home games in CAPS – All times TBA – Subject to change for television

