See the full 2021-2022 Penn State wrestling schedule

The complete 2021-2022 Penn State wrestling schedule has been released.

A trip to the Journeymen Duals at Spooky Nook in Manheim, Pa., starts the season on Nov. 13. The Nittany Lions will wrestle Oregon State and Sacred Heart there before wrestling Army on Thur., Nov. 18 in the Rec Hall opener.

According to a news release, the annual Bryce Jordan Center match will be held on Fri., Feb. 4 when Ohio State comes to State College, and another highlight is a trip to the Collegiate Wrestling Duals in Niceville, Fla., in December.

You can see the month-by-month schedule below.