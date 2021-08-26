See more Penn State football photos from the Beaver Stadium practice
The Penn State football team made the short trip to Beaver Stadium on Wednesday to practice as training camp nears its conclusion.
Media members were allowed to watch about 20 minutes of the Nittany Lions going through drills from field levels before interviews were conducted later in the evening.
BWI's Ryan Snyder published our first gallery from practice shortly after it ended, and now, we have another fresh batch of photos for you to enjoy.
In the nearly 40 images below, you'll find shots of freshmen like Harrison Wallace III and Liam Clifford, transfers such as Arnold Ebiketie and Johnny Dixon, stars including Brandon Smith, Sean Clifford, and Noah Cain, plus Marquis Wilson working out at receiver, among much more.
Blue-White Illustrated had complete coverage of the practice, which was one of the final ones of the summer before the team's full focus shifts toward Wisconsin ahead of the opener on Sept. 4 (Noon, FOX).
You can catch up on anything you may have missed with the links below:
Who were PSU's TD, takeaway kings in camp? Inside practice, more: Newsstand
Quick Hitters: August 25 Penn State football practice observations
Watch James Franklin's Wednesday night press conference
Which Penn State football freshmen are standing out to James Franklin?
Penn State Football: Three takeaways from James Franklin's press conference
Citing preparation, Brisker predicts Sean Clifford to be nation's top QB
