See more Penn State football photos from the Beaver Stadium practice

The Penn State football team made the short trip to Beaver Stadium on Wednesday to practice as training camp nears its conclusion.

Media members were allowed to watch about 20 minutes of the Nittany Lions going through drills from field levels before interviews were conducted later in the evening.

BWI's Ryan Snyder published our first gallery from practice shortly after it ended, and now, we have another fresh batch of photos for you to enjoy.

In the nearly 40 images below, you'll find shots of freshmen like Harrison Wallace III and Liam Clifford, transfers such as Arnold Ebiketie and Johnny Dixon, stars including Brandon Smith, Sean Clifford, and Noah Cain, plus Marquis Wilson working out at receiver, among much more.