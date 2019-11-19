Jamari Wheeler felt no warmth following the Nittany Lions’ 98-70 win against Bucknell Tuesday evening at the Bryce Jordan Center. In a literal sense, the Nittany Lions’ junior was wrapped in ice thanks to a grind-it-out effort that saw him finish with 10 points, four assists, four rebounds and a pair of steals in 24 minutes of action. Comfortably ahead late in the game, in fact, the point guard limped off the floor at the 6:26 mark and wouldn’t return to the game, leaving Penn State head coach Patrick Chambers to credit Wheeler for his tenacity. “I want to give Jamari Wheeler a shout out,” Chambers said. “He was so banged up. Hurt his elbow, he was laying on the couch at halftime, I was asking, ‘Can you go?’ He said, ‘Coach, I'm definitely going. I gotta go.’ So he's got ice everywhere. He's got ice on his knees, on his hips. “I just looked at him and said, ‘Hey man, winning hurts. Winning hurts.’”

Lamar Stevens led the Nittany Lions with 27 points and eight rebounds in their 98-70 win against Bucknell. (Steve Manuel/BWI)

The Nittany Lions (4-0) did so for the fourth time on the young 2019-20 season with a dominant second half against the Bison (2-3).

Back and forth in the first half with senior forward Lamar Stevens held to just six points, the Nittany Lions led by as many as 11 points at the midway point. Unable to match Bucknell’s pace on the defensive end of the floor, the Nittany Lions quickly saw their lead evaporate to just a point on a late Bruce Moore 3-pointer for the Bison, getting a bucket back on their final possession to take a 45-42 advantage into the locker room. “I felt like we were on our heels a little bit and they definitely had the momentum,” Chambers said. “Fortunately we have some firepower that we can score the basketball this year. And then we had to make some adjustments at halftime, maybe do a little bit more switching than I would like, because I really want to stick with our foundation of our man-to-man. but we did some things to really disrupt and I thought we just did a better job. Again, four days off and it looked like we were a little bit rusty.” Led by Stevens out of the gates in the second half, the Nittany Lions shook off that rust quickly. Within 89 seconds of the second-half start, Stevens single-handedly produced an 8-0 run that the Nittany Lions wouldn’t look back from. And though the Bison managed to trade a few more punches, Penn State’s double-digit lead returned thanks to a Myles Dread 3-pointer and a pair of Stevens free throws at the 15:27 mark. Retaking the momentum, the Nittany Lions surged ahead on the back of a 17-2 run, capped by an Izaiah Brockington layup to go ahead 71-51 before the second media timeout.