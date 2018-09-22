According to Johnson, the defense’s standards for itself had not been met. And when it continued to struggle throughout the first half, Penn State repeated that conversation in the second quarter and then again at halftime.

“Trace came over and said something to us,” linebacker Jan Johnson said, “and me and Koa [Farmer] were like, ‘Yeah, we’ve got to have a little conversation here and settle our guys down.’”

The Nittany Lions had just allowed Illinois to march 74 yards down the field in 1:31 to tie the game at 7, and the Penn State quarterback initiated one of several discussions the Nittany Lion defense had with itself during Friday night’s 66-24 win.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Near the end of the first quarter, Trace McSorley made his way toward Penn State’s defensive players on the sideline.





In the first 30 minutes, the Nittany Lions allowed the Illini to run the ball 22 times for 174 yards and collect 17 points -- more than they had allowed over the last two games combined.

“This is real,” Johnson recalled the group saying at halftime, staring down a potential upset threat.

It took another Illinois touchdown, which gave the hosts a brief 24-21 lead in the second half, for Penn State’s defense to finally settle in.

From that point on, the Nittany Lions surrendered just 91 total yards as the offense went on yet another second-half tear. Part of the defensive correction came from the coaching staff’s decision to revert back to base defense. It was something Penn State did in the second half against Pittsburgh in Week 2 after struggling to stop the run in the first half of that game.

“I think it just allows guys to play fast,” safety Garrett Taylor said. “We’re comfortable with those calls. Guys know what they’re doing. They can execute their reads a lot faster. It just allows guys to play with more instinct, just fly around, fly to the ball, make plays. I think if you’re comfortable playing loose, playing fast, that’s a recipe for success.”

When Penn State didn’t play with that type of comfort, that type of speed, the Illini were more than capable of exploiting the opportunity. The Illinois offense churned out over 200 yards on the ground for the fourth time in as many games this season, mixing in just enough passing to keep the Nittany Lions off-balance early.

Though the inexperience of Penn State’s defensive line, especially at the tackle position, played a role in his team’s difficulty stopping the run, James Franklin said the linebacker play was of more consequence as he continues to seek out three difference makers among the litany of players seeing time at that position.

Scheme played a part in those struggles, too. Franklin said the Illini did well to key-in on Penn State’s blitzes in the first half, forcing the Nittany Lions to simplify their play-calling later on.

“We just weren’t getting in our gaps correctly,” Johnson said. “I think that we need to work on that a little bit. They were able to split us a couple times with big runs when we were blitzing. We went into halftime and made those adjustments and it didn’t affect us as much in the second half.

“We just have to make sure that if we’re blitzing we get home on the blitzes and if we’re covering we fit in the right gaps.”

Even as problems in the running game persist, Johnson and fellow veteran Cam Brown both said they view Penn State’s linebacker rotation as a positive, citing the energy it conserves and the depth it creates.

Ellis Brooks, one of the young players benefiting from that playing time, rewarded the Nittany Lions with a fourth-quarter interception. It was one of two second-half turnovers created by Penn State, the other coming by way of a Johnson interception in the third quarter that helped sway the momentum in the blue and white’s favor.

Having allowed just seven second-half points in its last three games, Penn State now must set about translating that success into the game’s first 30 minutes as a bout with Ohio State looms.

And doing that requires a group of linebackers that plays cohesively, no matter who is on the field.

“We’ve just got to learn how to get it together,” Brown said. “We’ve got to focus on practice. We’ve got to build that chemistry. We’ve just got to make sure those mistakes don’t happen in the weeks moving forward.”