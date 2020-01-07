The crux of the message from Penn State head coach Patrick Chambers was brief in his opening statement Tuesday night in Piscataway, N.J. His Nittany Lions, off to a 12-2 start to the 2019-20 season and coming off an 89-86 Top 25 matchup win against Iowa Saturday afternoon at the Palestra, didn’t play well enough in the second half in any facet of the game. And the result at Rutgers, then, was a dispiriting 72-61 setback. “They did a great job in the second half,” Chambers said. “They outplayed us. They played tough. They played physical.” So too did Penn State, but not to the impact Chambers and the Nittany Lions would have preferred.

Again finding themselves in foul trouble in the first half, starters Lamar Stevens, Jamari Wheeler and Myles Dread combining for just 25 minutes of action with two fouls apiece, a 10-point Penn State lead disintegrated into a 33-28 ballgame heading to the locker room. Reset with their starters back on the floor to open the second half, the trend for the visitors continued as Rutgers opened on a 7-0 scoring run to take its first lead, 35-33. Held scoreless in the first half, Stevens finally found the box score by quickly sinking a pair of free throws and converting on a fastbreak layup to retake the lead, 37-35. Trading punches the next eight minutes, Penn State spurred on only by a 10-2 run by Myreon Jones to keep the deficit to a possession in either direction, the Nittany Lions’ competitive balance dried up. Going starkly cold from the floor, connecting on just two of 10 field-goal attempts to close out the game, Penn State simultaneously sent the Scarlet Knights to the free-throw line. Paced by eight Ron Harper Jr. free throws and a layup in a 3-minute stretch as time ticked away, the hosts turned a 3-point lead into a 68-54 advantage capped by an Akwasi Yeboah bucket with 2:13 left to play. “I thought they played really well. They have a very good basketball team and they're one of the best defensive teams in the country. So we knew that and we knew they played 10 points better here,” Chambers said. “I thought we played pretty well in the first 20 minutes, but we did not sustain it in the second. They had another gear, for sure, and sometimes when shots don't fall, you fall prey to the defensive end.



Myreon Jones led the Nittany Lions with 21 points on 8 of 17 shooting from the floor. (AP Images)