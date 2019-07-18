SEC & Big Ten visits coming for 2021 4-star WR Jalil Farooq
It’s still early in the recruiting process for 2021 wide receiver Jalil Farooq but the four-star out of Upper Marlboro (Md.) Wise knows he’ll be focusing in on nine schools as he gets closer to making a commitment.
CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
IN HIS OWN WORDS...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news