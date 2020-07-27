Defensive back Shawn Battle is an impressive prospect and should be one of the more coveted defensive backs in the 2023 class. The Philadelphia (Pa.) Neumann-Goretti stand out says a few schools have already made strong impressions but he isn't in a rush to make a decision.

"Penn State, Tennessee, and West Virginia are doing well so far," Battle said. "Arizona State and Michigan could be close to offering.

"Penn State treats me like family," he said. "They're always checking in on me and they're doing well with that. I talk to the head coach, defensive coordinator, and a few of the other coaches. I really liked them. They're like my coach.

"I love Tennessee's defense," said Battle. "I watched when they played Alabama and I liked their defense. I talked to their defensive coordinator and that went well. He liked how I lock up receivers and how I could play one-on-one the whole game.

"I know Tykee Smith and a couple of the other guys from Philly that went to West Virginia," he said. "I watched them and I like their defense. It's really good. I talked to their defensive backs coach and he seemed really good. He's come up here a few times too."