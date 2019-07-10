News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-10 08:46:43 -0500') }} football Edit

SEC, ACC, & Big Ten programs keeping tabs on 2021 4-star Isaiah Johnson

G0veuzcrmurj30qdahng
Isaiah Johnson
Adam Friedman • Rivals.com
@RivalsFriedman
Recruiting Analyst
Adam Friedman joined Rivals.com as the Mid-Atlantic Recruiting Analyst in 2012 and covers D1 CFB recruits from NC to Maine & out to PA & WV. Media requests- RivalsFriedman@yahoo.com

For a taller defensive back with an impressive skillset, Bluefield, W.V. four-star prospect Isaiah Johnson hasn’t seen his recruitment explode like others have. Still, Johnson remains in contact with some of the top programs in the country and is keeping his options open.

CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State

CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals100 | Position | Team | State

IN HIS OWN WORDS...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}