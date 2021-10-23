Sean Clifford to start at quarterback for Penn State against Illinois

Despite leaving Penn State's loss to Iowa two weeks ago with an injury in the second quarter, Clifford won't miss a single start.

Sean Clifford will get the start at quarterback for Penn State Nittany Lions football against Illinois.

Clifford was seen throwing the ball around in practice on Wednesday during a session open to the media, but head coach James Franklin said at the time that Clifford, Ta'Quan Roberson and freshman Christian Veilleux were splitting the practice reps equally.

“All three of them took reps, a third, a third, a third," Franklin said then. "We'll see. I don't know at this stage. But we'll see where he's at by Saturday."

The Nittany Lions suffered without Clifford against the Hawkeyes after taking control of the game early, watching their lead dwindle until Iowa finally went ahead for good late in the fourth quarter.

Clifford's start to the season has been key to Penn State's early success.

The Ohio native is completing 66.3 percent of his passes for 1,482 yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions.

He also owns 172 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns on the ground.