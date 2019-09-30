Sean Clifford tabbed Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week
Fueled by a blazing hot start that included 10 completions on 10 passing attempts for 166 yards and two touchdowns, plus another on the ground, Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford helped propel Penn State to an easy 59-0 win at Maryland Friday night.
Monday morning, he was rewarded for the effort.
Announced via press release, Clifford earned his first career Co-Offensive Player of the Week honor from the Big Ten.
Clifford finished the evening throwing for a program-record 287 first-half yards, completing 19 of 22 passes for three touchdowns before the break, with the Nittany Lions leading by a commanding 38-0 score.
Coming back out in the second half, Clifford added to his totals, finishing the game third on the all-time single-game performance with 398 yards and three touchdowns, plus 54 yards and a score on the ground.
Clifford is joined in the honor by Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan on offense, plus Wisconsin linebacker Chris Orr, Minnesota punter Jacob Herbers, and freshman Indiana quarterback Michael Penix.