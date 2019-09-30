Fueled by a blazing hot start that included 10 completions on 10 passing attempts for 166 yards and two touchdowns, plus another on the ground, Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford helped propel Penn State to an easy 59-0 win at Maryland Friday night.

Monday morning, he was rewarded for the effort.

Announced via press release, Clifford earned his first career Co-Offensive Player of the Week honor from the Big Ten.