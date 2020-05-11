“The one thing Sean has is, he wants to be great,” Ciarrocca said. “He's very eager to learn new things, new approaches, new ways to see a situation. He's very open to learning. I'm just excited to see him apply what he's learned and his experiences and let's go from there.”

And Clifford, he said, is driven to do exactly that.

Unable to work closely with Clifford from an on-field, technical perspective, Ciarrocca laid out a primer of what he considers necessary traits of a great quarterback. Stressing an ability to learn from past experiences and apply the lessons in games, the new offensive coordinator explained it as the difference between “good and great.”

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic still relatively fresh to the collective consciousness, weeks into what would have been spring practice for the Nittany Lions, personnel proved to be a lesser priority. Nearly half an hour passed before Ciarrocca was asked, specifically, to describe his initial impressions of returning starting quarterback Sean Clifford .

According to head coach James Franklin last Wednesday afternoon, the month that transpired since Ciarrocca’s initial assessment only strengthened the argument.



Describing the relationship between Ciarrocca and Clifford as going well, Franklin relayed one of the messages that had been expressed earlier that day.

“It's interesting because, on our staff meeting this morning, one of the things that Kirk took a moment to address the staff about is just how impressed that he's been with Sean's drive to be great. How he is in meetings, the questions he asked, he's just relentless,” Franklin said. “I had a conversation with him yesterday myself. I know we've been very impressed with that. I know Kirk's been very impressed with that.”

It’s a characteristic Clifford hasn’t had to learn.

Innately drawn to that part of the process to further himself as a quarterback, Clifford recently explained what he finds most appealing about the position.

“I think that at quarterback, that's the thing that I love about the sport is, you can have every intangible known to man, but if you're not studying the newest defenses that people are coming out with or watching your own film and critiquing it…” Clifford said. “There's never gonna be a perfect quarterback. You could say that you have perfect prospects or damn-near perfect prospects, but at the same time, there is never going to be that perfect quarterback where he's just not going to make any mistakes.

“I think that's why football is such a great game. I think that that's why quarterback is the best position to play, just because there are so many different things that you can learn on a day-to-day basis.”

Through the span of the pandemic, unable to reconnect for on-field instruction now exceeding two months, Clifford has carried through with those plans.

Readily acknowledging that the introduction of a new coordinator and quarterback coach is not ideal for the current circumstances, Franklin said that the mutual respect from assistant coach to pupil has paid off as a complement to Clifford’s already existing motivation.

“I think Sean's been a driven guy, not only on his own when it comes to workouts and things like that, but also with the playbook,” Franklin said. “I think we're headed in the right direction there, but not being able to get out on the field and for those guys to work together and work on some of the physical nuances of what we're trying to do is challenging.

“But, Sean's approaching it the right way. What I say, he's wired the right way. He's wired how you want that position to be. I think that's partly who he is. I think partly that's watching Trace McSorely for a couple of years before him. I think it's a combination of all those things.”