Sean Clifford on preparing for Auburn, the key to a no turnover start, more

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford is proud of how the Lions' offense is functioning, pleased that no turnovers have been committed over two games, and impressed by what he's seen on tape from Auburn so far. All of those topics and more came up during a ZOOM call with the starting passer on Wednesday as he and the No. 10 Nittany Lions continue to prepare for a meeting in White Out conditions on Saturday at Beaver Stadium opposite the No. 22 Tigers , and Clifford is excited about the challenge. "They got some big dudes, but also super athletic up front, some guys that can bend the edge, attack the pass rush, and get downhill," Clifford said. I think that their linebackers are definitely a strong suit of their defense. No. 0 [Owen Pappoe] is an extremely talented linebacker, and No. 9 [Zakoby McClain] as well. They both play with a lot of tenacity, a lot of grit, play downhill, super athletic guys, so, obviously, those are things that you got to take into consideration. "When it comes to the defensive backs, I think that they're really talented in the secondary. Like we always are, we're excited for the challenge, and we'll be ready by Saturday."

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford knows Auburn will be a challenge on Saturday, but the Nittany Lions are ready for it. AP photo

The Tigers won twice in impressive fashion to start the year, but victories over Akron and Alabama State did not offer a great opportunity to learn much about new head coach Bryan Harsin's team, and the same can be said when it comes to dissecting all the things first-year Tigers coordinator Derek Mason will do on defense. How can the Lions combat that? "I think that you got to kind of go back through the coach's history and watch a little bit of their tape from there," Clifford said. "In the end, you're going to see schemes that are; it's not like people are reinventing the wheel. They're going to play what they play. They're going to have wrinkles like every team does. No team comes into a game with the same exact game plan as the one before, the same way that our offense isn't going to come out and run the same plays that we did last week. It's football. "The game's going to evolve, but at the same time, you got to be able to adjust on the fly, and that's why this game is so much fun to me, because you can have a game plan and then you got to make adjustments at halftime and on the field and all that. It's fun to able to work through that with your teammates."

Like every other Nittany Lion who has held a media session so far this week, the veteran is looking forward to another chance to play in front of a White Out game crowd at Beaver Stadium, and he believes the team will put its best foot forward with a third-straight victory on the line. To do so, crisp execution will be needed, and so, too, will a continuation of a two-game no turnovers trend that is a stark contrast to how the 2020 season started. "It's definitely one of the biggest differences," Clifford said. "I had like nine interceptions last year, and when we were losing games. I was throwing, I think it was like average two or three interceptions a game, and now, through two games, we have zero turnovers as a whole. That right there just goes to show you how important the ball is, securing the ball, and respecting the ball. I think it's more just talking about it. "It's really undervalued how important it is just to talk about the ball being the program, and the importance of of securing it, and making sure that you're not putting it in harm's way, or at risks that maybe aren't worth taking. I think it's communication and just working on it every day and making sure that if you do to turn the ball over in practice, there's a, there's a very specific reason; it wasn't a dumb reason, and I think that's most important, for us at least, so far."

Clifford was also asked to talk about a couple of other topics that are worth breaking out:

On the James Franklin/USC talk

Clifford confirmed that the head coach did discuss with the team's leadership council the fact that multiple media reports list him as a top candidate for the open USC job as he said he would during his Tuesday afternoon news conference. "Coach Franklin talked to us yesterday," Clifford said. "He just addressed the topic. I don't think that it's anything that we need to worry about. It's something that is kind of out of our hands. We're just gonna focus on Auburn and then go from there. We're really excited about what we got on the table this week, so we're not gonna let outside sources change our game plan or our thought process on the game."

On the offense's effort in the first two games