Sean Clifford offers positive health update, talks PSU future
Some scoffed on Tuesday when Penn State coach James Franklin said he expected that starting quarterback Sean Clifford would be 100 percent for Saturday's matchup with Ohio State.
On Wednesday, the veteran Nittany Lion doubled down on that idea.
Clifford missed most of the Iowa game due to injury and clearly struggled with whatever undisclosed issue he's dealing with throughout last weekend's 20-18 loss to Illinois. He vowed to live in the training room following it, and that has him trending toward what he believes is a good place health-wise prior to the primetime showdown in Columbus.
"I really truly believe that I will be at 100 percent by the end of the week," Clifford told reporters on Wednesday.
"Working really hard, doing everything possible, to get my body right, and I think that, obviously, that'll help the team in the end, so I'm doing everything I can to put the best product on the field."
Penn State is a 17.5-point underdog to the Buckeyes, which have been on a roll ever since a loss to Oregon in early September.
The Lions' setback opposite the Fighting Illini cast doubt over whether the team can keep it close at Ohio Stadium, and it goes without saying that having Clifford in a place where he can move the pocket and run would go a long way toward helping PSU win, or at the very least be competitive, on the road.
After not rushing and trying to be 'smart' about taking on contact a week ago, will he be able to?
"I think for sure, you'll see a difference," Clifford said. "I feel a lot better, I feel like I'll be at 100 percent, and obviously, I think my game, being able to run, it's what I pride myself on When I got here, Coach Franklin told me I had the talent to play here but I had to get faster, and I took that to heart and I worked extremely hard on it, and that's one of the things now that I pride myself on, is being able to make those plays when the pocket's breaking down and you need the extra few yards.
"I'm looking to have that back to 100 percent on Saturday and be able to extend plays when they need to be extended."
Clifford, who was named a Campbell Trophy semifinalist on Wednesday for an award given to a college player to recognize "his combined academic success, football performance and exemplary leadership," was also asked the burning question that many fans have: Whether or not he might return for another season in blue and white after this one, which he's eligible to do.
Unsurprisingly, the Ohio native said he hasn't thought about it much yet prior to what could be his last time facing the Buckeyes, but it's something that will certainly be discussed in-depth once the offseason arrives.
"I really haven't thought about it that much," Clifford said. "Obviously, that's something that I want to sit down with coaches, my family, and talk about the pros and cons of everything, but yeah, no, I mean, it's not something that really needs to be addressed right now because we have so much season left, and I'm just kind of focusing and taking advantage of every opportunity that I have with this team.
"When the time presents itself, then I'll start to think about the future, but obviously, we got a big opportunity, really appreciative of the opportunity that I have in front of myself and this team, so it'd be stupid to think about anything else but that."
Penn State-Ohio State states at 7:30 p.m. on ABC.
