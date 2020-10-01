In any normal season, learning a new offense with a new coordinator at the Football Bowl Subdivision level is no easy task. This may not be professional football, but it’s pretty close. Offensive schemes in 2020 are complicated and heavy on details. At least in 2016, when Joe Moorhead took over, Trace McSorley had spring practice to learn the basics. At least in 2016, he had all summer to throw to Chris Godwin, DaeSean Hamilton and DeAndre Thompkins. They had months to perfect that wheel route with Saquan Barkley. That’s not going to be the case for Sean Clifford, Kirk Ciarrocca and the rest of Penn State’s offense this year. When they should’ve been studying film and learning the ins and outs together in Penn State’s updated team rooms, they were instead stuck at home with their parents like every other college-aged adult this past spring. But like the leader that he is, Clifford also made it clear during Penn State’s virtual media days on Thursday that he has the right mindset for the task at hand. Not a Subscriber? Join us With Our FREE 30-Day Premium Trial

Clifford will begin his second season as the starting quarterback Oct. 24 against Indiana

"We don't have much time, and we haven't had spring and the summer to develop the way that we wanted to,” said Clifford, who’s entering his second season as the starting quarterback for the Nittany Lions. “Obviously, I have trust and I've seen it on the field how hard everybody's been working away from the facility, but you know, football is a team game and you need to get everybody together and the chemistry needs to be there. “So, we just need to keep grinding out these details day in, day out. Everyday, we talk about that 1-0 mentality, [and] that really takes precedent right now because we only have three or four weeks until this first game. …The details are critical." One thing that hasn’t been impacted much by the pandemic is Clifford’s relationship with Ciarrocca. Throughout the spring, Zoom, FaceTime and other methods kept them in constant communication, and now that they’ve both been inside the Lasch Building for months, that bond has become even stronger. “I think we connected right from the beginning,” Clifford said. “I think that he's a very easy person to talk to, especially when you're in the football facilities. We get along really well, solely just because, I mean, we both love the game. So, it's really easy to talk to him. I think that, you know, both of us are extremely hard workers, and so the minute that we had the chance to finally get going, I think that also just helped our relationship. “But it keeps growing every day, on and off the field. I'm getting to know him in so many ways, and I think that he's just an outstanding coach so far. He's really changed my thought process on some things and made the game a lot easier for me. I'm excited to to put that product on the field coming up soon."