Sean Clifford Confident in Program-Wide Commitment for Return to Football
For Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford, first thing’s first:
Before evaluating the offseason progress of the program, before understanding the differences between the offense of Ricky Rahne and new coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca, before dissecting the evolution in how he’ll be used at the position, the Nittany Lions have to reunite, physically, on Penn State’s campus.
Then, he said, they can start to move ahead.
“I want to get back on campus. I think the next step is just moving forward with getting back on campus,” Clifford told reporters Wednesday. “It's one step at a time right now. And the next step is definitely just getting the team on campus, getting to work together, getting back into the weight room, on the practice field, and just kind of seeing where everybody's at.”
Nearly three full months have passed since Penn State’s football program was together, dispersing to every corner of the country for spring break beginning on Friday, March 6.
Joining reporters via Zoom web conference, even Clifford himself couldn’t recall exactly how long it’d been since he’d been with his teammates. But without hesitation, the rising redshirt junior signal-caller laid out his hopes once that return eventually arrives.
“I guess as an offense, the next step is just mastering the offense. I think that everybody's done a really good job of grinding out this playbook, making sure that everybody's on top of their installs,” Clifford said. “But right now, I think that it's just getting everybody back together, being able to actually sit in a room, talk about plays, digest film and talk about where we want to go this year. So I think that's definitely the next step for the team.”
Spending his time at his family’s home outside Cincinnati since the disruption in March, Clifford hasn’t been stagnant.
Rather, working with brother and Penn State wide receiver verbal commitment Liam, Clifford has done his best to implement the instruction that Nittany Lion offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca has provided. Specifically working on footwork, Clifford is hopeful that the technique changes can help improve upon his 59.25 completion percentage in his debut season (189 of 319) with seven interceptions and 23 touchdowns.
“In this offense, we have a little bit different footwork, nothing crazy. Coach Ciarrocca is a very detail-oriented guy, similar to coach Rahne, but the footwork and the different drops, one step, one in a shuffle, three-step, five-step drops. I mean, we're even taking five-step drops out of gun now,” Clifford said. “So I think that just honing into my footwork, making sure that that's on point.
“One thing that we talked about is with footwork and a good, solid platform will come better accuracy, which he thinks that I have the very good capability of having, and I'm very confident in that too. And I think that, with better footwork, better platform, being able to drive the ball off my last step, off of the hitch step, I think that that's going to pay dividends throughout the year.”
Now ready and eager to return to Penn State, Clifford said he’s not concerned with the ability for himself or his team to be prepared to return to action when that day comes.
“I don't think it's gonna be as big of a problem as we probably think it would be. From a team perspective, I think that we've done a good job of holding each other accountable, especially from a conditioning perspective,” Clifford said. “I think that getting back into lifting, since guys might not have had a gym to work out in, that might be a little bit more difficult. But I think from a conditioning perspective, I think a lot of guys have been running, a lot of guys have been pushing themselves in different ways to try make the most out of this time. So I think that overall, I really hope and I really believe that we're going to be in a good spot when we come back, whenever that may be. So I'm not too worried about that.
“I’m more worried about just the amount of time. I want as much time as possible with my guys so that way we can be as prepared as possible. But overall, I'm trying to just take one day at a time, one step at a time, and make the most out of everything.”
*******
• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated
• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98
• Like us on Facebook