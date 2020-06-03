For Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford, first thing’s first: Before evaluating the offseason progress of the program, before understanding the differences between the offense of Ricky Rahne and new coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca, before dissecting the evolution in how he’ll be used at the position, the Nittany Lions have to reunite, physically, on Penn State’s campus. Then, he said, they can start to move ahead. “I want to get back on campus. I think the next step is just moving forward with getting back on campus,” Clifford told reporters Wednesday. “It's one step at a time right now. And the next step is definitely just getting the team on campus, getting to work together, getting back into the weight room, on the practice field, and just kind of seeing where everybody's at.”

Nearly three full months have passed since Penn State’s football program was together, dispersing to every corner of the country for spring break beginning on Friday, March 6. Joining reporters via Zoom web conference, even Clifford himself couldn’t recall exactly how long it’d been since he’d been with his teammates. But without hesitation, the rising redshirt junior signal-caller laid out his hopes once that return eventually arrives. “I guess as an offense, the next step is just mastering the offense. I think that everybody's done a really good job of grinding out this playbook, making sure that everybody's on top of their installs,” Clifford said. “But right now, I think that it's just getting everybody back together, being able to actually sit in a room, talk about plays, digest film and talk about where we want to go this year. So I think that's definitely the next step for the team.” Spending his time at his family’s home outside Cincinnati since the disruption in March, Clifford hasn’t been stagnant. Rather, working with brother and Penn State wide receiver verbal commitment Liam, Clifford has done his best to implement the instruction that Nittany Lion offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca has provided. Specifically working on footwork, Clifford is hopeful that the technique changes can help improve upon his 59.25 completion percentage in his debut season (189 of 319) with seven interceptions and 23 touchdowns.