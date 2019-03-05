The Wisconsin Badgers (13-14-7, 9-10-5 Big Ten), who helped the Nittany Lions (19-13-2, 11-12-1 Big Ten) earn home ice in the first round of Big Ten playoffs by sweeping Michigan, will visit Pegula Ice Arena for a three-game series beginning Friday at 8 p.m.

Penn State's primary benefactors over the last week of the season has now become the team it must beat in order to keep its season alive.

BWI: Wisconsin spent the majority of the season near the bottom of the Big Ten, but won three in a row at the end of the season to salvage a fifth-place finish. What changed for the Badgers late in the year?





Milewski: Embarrassment can be a pretty strong motivator, and I think that was what fueled the second game against Penn State. You can't discount that the Nittany Lions were off their game that Saturday night but Wisconsin was in a pretty foul mood for that game after being hammered the night before and took it out on Penn State. And this last weekend, the Badgers matched up pretty well with Michigan all year in terms of getting good scoring chances. With the confidence flowing from the Penn State game, they were able to convert some opportunities that it seemed like weren't going in for about a month.





BWI: Wisconsin is a team laden with young contributors. To you, does this burst feel like a younger group figuring it out, or should we hesitate to read into that too much?





Milewski: The thing I'd caution about there is that every time I think the Badgers have started to figure it out this season, they've taken a step back. That's probably a result of being a young team, but they're going to be young for a while in the skill positions because of the way they're recruiting. So it's something they'll have to figure out. But I will say that there are times you can see how much the young players have grown this season. And there are times that you can see how far they have to go.





BWI: These two teams have combined to average 9.75 goals per game when they’ve met this year. We know that Penn State likes that kind of game. Are the Badgers well-suited to playing high-tempo hockey as well?





Milewski: That was Tony Granato's hope when he took over. I remember him saying at the news conference when he was hired that his team was going to play a fast-paced, energized game. I don't think they can play it as well as Penn State does right now, though, so they have to be tighter on the back end to have a chance this weekend. But Wisconsin has guys that get up the ice fast, and now that they have Linus Weissbach and Jack Gorniak -- two really fast wingers -- playing with Tarek Baker, that group has opened up some more chances with transition play.





BWI: When these teams met just over a week ago, Penn State dominated Friday night with an 8-2 win, before Wisconsin almost flipped the script with a 7-3 victory of its own. What was the biggest change you saw from the Badgers between those games?





Milewski: The Weissbach-Baker-Gorniak line was a big part of that game. Weissbach and Baker had played together but never with Gorniak, so that opened a lot of eyes on the Badgers side. But they also just played angry. They had all Saturday to stew on how poorly they played in that Friday game and used it in a positive way. Plus, they got a few key stops from Daniel Lebedeff on the penalty kill early in the game to help him establish himself.





BWI: In your view, what has to happen for Wisconsin to take this weekend’s series?





Milewski: Hockey cliche alert: Goaltending and special teams. Honestly, though, the Badgers need Lebedeff to play well and control his rebounds to have a chance of winning twice. And they might not need a ton of production on the power play -- they haven't gotten much anyway -- but can't afford to give up multiple power-play goals. That has been the thing that has killed them often this season.





BWI: Is there a player or two who you feel can really pull the series’ outcome in one direction or the other?





Milewski: The Badgers didn't have to deal with Evan Barratt two weeks ago, so his presence could make a big difference in the series. On the Wisconsin side, I'd keep an eye on Matthew Freytag, who has become a much more dangerous scoring threat in the last few weeks of his senior season. He has four goals in his last five games from the lower lines, and that's a big deal for a team that has only one double-digit goal-scorer (Sean Dhooghe).





BWI: I’d be remiss if didn’t ask about stud freshman defenseman K’Andre Miller, who hasn’t played since February 9. What are his odds of returning this weekend? How does his absence impact the Wisconsin blue line?





Milewski: He was skating last week but clearly wasn't ready to be in a game. We'll know more through the week but if the Badgers can get him back, that's a sizable addition to an offense that already has been doing fairly well in the last few games. And it would give the Badgers a more complete defensive corps after they have been playing with five for a lot of the last three weeks. You'd think that would especially help if the series goes to Sunday.





BWI: In general, how do you expect the Badgers to fare this weekend?





Milewski: I think they're in good shape to make this a really competitive series. I don't know if they have the kind of team that can win a best-two-of-three series on the road but I would be surprised if they don't make a good series out of it. They have some energy and momentum going into the weekend, and we'll see how far that can take them.



