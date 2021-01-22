BlueWhiteIllustrated - Schedule changes announced for Penn State basketball

Announced via press release, a COVID-19 concern within the Nebraska men's basketball program has forced a reshuffling of games for the Nittany Lions, postponing the game set for next Saturday, Jan. 30, to an undetermined date.

As a result of the move, the Nittany Lions were able to revise their schedule with the Big Ten thanks to their own COVID-19 pause for 17 days to open the New Year.

With the opening for the 30th, Penn State and Wisconsin pushed their previously-scheduled Wednesday night date at the BJC to Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m., while Michigan, originally scheduled to come to Happy Valley on Jan. 9, has moved into the Wednesday night slot.

The rearrangement now leaves the game at Nebraska, as well as an originally scheduled date at Ohio State, as two needing to be made up.

Topping Rutgers Thursday night at the BJC, 75-67, the Nittany Lions earned their first win of the Big Ten season, improving to 4-6 overall for the season and 1-5 against conference opponents. They'll return to action Saturday night at the BJC when they host Northwestern.