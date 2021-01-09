Saunders, Pribula, Staes & Others Discuss Friday Night Zoom with Yurcich
Following Friday's surprise announcement that James Franklin would be hiring a new offensive coordinator, Mike Yurcich, Penn State's recruiting staff organized a Zoom call with all of its committed players, and we've now spoken with a handful of those prospects.
Join us inside The Lions Den to see what they had to say!
Not a Subscriber? Join us With Our FREE 30-Day Premium Trial
INSIDE THE DEN: RECRUITS REACT TO FRIDAY ZOOM CALL WITH YURCICH
*******
• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated
• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98
• Like us on Facebook