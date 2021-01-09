 Penn State Football Recruiting: Beau Pribula, Liam Clifford & Others Open Up About Mike Yurcich
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-09 12:40:55 -0600') }} football Edit

Saunders, Pribula, Staes & Others Discuss Friday Night Zoom with Yurcich

Ryan Snyder • BlueWhiteIllustrated
Recruiting Analyst

Following Friday's surprise announcement that James Franklin would be hiring a new offensive coordinator, Mike Yurcich, Penn State's recruiting staff organized a Zoom call with all of its committed players, and we've now spoken with a handful of those prospects.

Join us inside The Lions Den to see what they had to say!

Not a Subscriber? Join us With Our FREE 30-Day Premium Trial

Penn State Nittany Lions Football
Beau Pribula on Mike Yurcich: "He's a competitor and that's something I'm really drawn to."

INSIDE THE DEN: RECRUITS REACT TO FRIDAY ZOOM CALL WITH YURCICH

*******

• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated

• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}