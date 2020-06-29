Saquon Barkley's place among Penn State's all-time greatest performers is undisputed. Monday, that status extended to the rest of the Big Ten, as Barkley was selected with Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor as the best running backs of the past decade in the conference by the Big Ten Network. Announced via the BTN's social media platforms, Barkley kicked off a week of it's All-Decade Team rollout. "It's just an honor, truly a blessing because, when you think about how many great running backs there have been in the last decade, for my name to be mentioned with those guys and to actually be picked as two of the running backs of the all-decade team is truly amazing," Barkley told BTN's Mike Hall. "And it just shows, those are things I wanted to accomplish when I was in college and took a lot of hard work and without my teammates and without my coaches and, to be able to do that and be able to make this team is truly special."

In three seasons at Penn State, Barkley produced three sterling seasons, finishing first all-time with the Nittany Lions in career rushing touchdowns and total touchdowns with 43 and 53, respectively. Twice, he was named the Chicago Tribune's Silver Football award winner, a feat accomplished by only four other former Big Ten players. He also was twice named the Big Ten's Graham-George Offensive Player of the year for his performances during the 2016 and 2017 season, one finishing with Penn State winning a Big Ten Championship and Rose Bowl berth, while the '17 season finished with an 11-2 mark capped by a Fiesta Bowl win over Washington. The accomplishments were all part of Barkley's goals from the onset of his Penn State career, he said. "I know it sounds crazy but one of the first things I said when I got to campus was that I want to be one the best running backs to play at Penn State. And that was my mindset, that was my goal. I wanted to bring championships. I wanted to be part of the reason that Penn State comes back and we speak highly of Penn State," Barkley said. "And Penn State's on a roll. Coach Franklin got those guys going, even when I left. And it wasn't only me. It was me, it was Trace, it was Cabinda, it was Marcus, DaeSean Hamilton, Chris Godwin. So many names that helped us get Penn State back on the map along with all those coaches. I had a great time there and I kind of miss it, but that was one of my goals to make a statement and try to be one of the best to do it." Getting set to begin his third season with the New York Giants, Barkley has undoubtedly done so.