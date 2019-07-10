Saquon Barkley brings home ESPY as 'Breakthrough Player of the Year'
Former Penn State running back Saquon Barkley added more hardware to his trophy case Wednesday when he was announced as the Breakthrough Player of the Year, according to the ESPYS.
NFL Offensive ROY, Pro Bowler and now the #ESPYS Breakthrough Player of the Year!— ESPYS (@ESPYS) July 11, 2019
It’s been a good year for Saquon Barkley.
(📍 @CENTURY21) pic.twitter.com/ZFo1NIo9Ko
ESPY☑️— Saquon Barkley (@saquon) July 11, 2019
BREAKTHROUGH ATHLETE☑️ @ Staples Center https://t.co/qLkFC7ahIW
Saquon Barkley adds another 🏆 to the shelf: Best Breakthrough Athlete #ESPYS pic.twitter.com/LCsICM0yk1— NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) July 11, 2019
Barkley's ESPY award capped a debut season in the NFL in which he ran for 1,307 yards on 261 carries to go along with his 91 receptions for 721 yards. Combined, he scored 15 times with the New York Giants this past season and, as a result, he was named the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year and was awarded a place on the NFC Pro Bowl team.