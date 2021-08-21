Sandy Barbour talks PSU health and safety protocols and more: Watch

Penn State Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour spent about 40 minutes answering questions from reporters on Saturday afternoon. The Nittany Lions athletic department leader discussed a variety of topics, and in the video below, we picked out four straight questions to highlight. Barbour, who enters her eighth year at the helm, was asked about the Big Ten's forfeit policy this year in light of the coronavirus pandemic, health and safety protocols at Beaver Stadium, realignment in light of a report from The Athletic about the ACC, PAC-12, and Big Ten possibly forming an alliance, and also the mask policy for athletic events. You can hear her answer those questions in the video below.

"We're off and running and it really is about looking forward, but forward is always informed by the past," Barbour said as part of her opening statement. "Certainly it's been a challenging and difficult year and a half, but as an optimist, I think we look at it as how much we've learned, and we've learned a lot, and as much as I want to and we want to go back to something more familiar and more typical, I think it would be a huge mistake for us to not make sure that we bring with us into that forward movement everything that we've learned, and certainly some of the specifics around the health and safety standards and COVID and the pandemic are necessary from a health and safety standpoint, but even other things that we've learned about ourselves and about each other and about where we are as a society in a world. I think are really important for us to take with us."