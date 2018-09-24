Sanders named B1G Co-Offensive Player of the Week
Friday night, Penn State runningback Miles Sanders ripped off a career-high 200 yards rushing on 22 carries, including three touchdowns.
Monday morning, he was honored for the effort.
Named the Big Ten's Co-offensive Player of the Week by the league offices along with Ohio State's Dwayne Haskins, Sanders added the first such honor to his resume as a Nittany Lion. The duo will meet Saturday night in the much-anticipated matchup between the 4-0 Nittany Lions and 4-0 Buckeyes (7:30 p.m., ABC).
Asked Friday night if it had been the best he's felt in his career at Penn State, Sanders didn't hesitate to acknowledge the challenges of two years sitting behind Saquon Barkley while waiting for his big moment to shine alone.
"To be honest, yeah," he said. "Everything feels good when you come out with the 'W.'"
Blessings 🙏, see you this week bro bro @BoobieMilesXXIV I see you balling! https://t.co/ZqApi3ql9I— Dwayne Haskins, Jr🌹 (@dh_simba7) September 24, 2018
Appreciate it✊🏾 https://t.co/5A1rWVtIwx— Miles Sanders (@BoobieMilesXXIV) September 24, 2018
According to many within the program, Sanders' impact Friday night went beyond just his production on the field.
Though he might have added a touchdown pass to his list of accomplishments, were it not for an ill-timed penalty calling it back, Sanders was credited by many teammates with having gotten more vocal during halftime. His Nittany Lions, leading just 21-17 at the time while struggling to contain the Illini ground game, needed a boost that Sanders said he felt like he could provide.
"I’m just having more confidence now, being more confident on the field having more reps under my belt now," he said. "So I just feel way more comfortable now, being more vocal."
Saturday night against No. 4-ranked Ohio State, Sanders will get another opportunity to do it again. The NIttany Lions and Buckeyes square off at 7:30 p.m. for a nationally televised showdown to air on ABC.