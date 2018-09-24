Friday night, Penn State runningback Miles Sanders ripped off a career-high 200 yards rushing on 22 carries, including three touchdowns.

Monday morning, he was honored for the effort.

Named the Big Ten's Co-offensive Player of the Week by the league offices along with Ohio State's Dwayne Haskins, Sanders added the first such honor to his resume as a Nittany Lion. The duo will meet Saturday night in the much-anticipated matchup between the 4-0 Nittany Lions and 4-0 Buckeyes (7:30 p.m., ABC).

Asked Friday night if it had been the best he's felt in his career at Penn State, Sanders didn't hesitate to acknowledge the challenges of two years sitting behind Saquon Barkley while waiting for his big moment to shine alone.

"To be honest, yeah," he said. "Everything feels good when you come out with the 'W.'"