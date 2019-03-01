Sanders makes mark at NFL Combine
Miles Sanders told reporters Thursday in Indianapolis he loves being doubted.
Friday afternoon, he showed why.
Knocking out a 4.45 in the 40-yard dash, reduced from what was originally clocked at 4.5 seconds flat on both of his attempts, the former Nittany Lion running back demonstrated the speed to make himself an even more attractive candidate for NFL teams.
"I love being doubted. I love being the underdog. I love people not thinking I can do whatever I think I can do," said Sanders. "So that makes me work even harder. I'm not okay with being comfortable. I feel like I like being uncomfortable because I always feel like there's more stuff to grow each time."
Best in show! ✔️@BoobieMilesXXIV lit it up at the #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork! #WeAre pic.twitter.com/CVCbA0YSZI— Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) March 1, 2019
Coming off a junior campaign at Penn State in which he produced 1,274 yards and nine touchdowns on 220 carries to go along with 24 receptions for 139 yards, Sanders decided to forgo his final season of eligibility in favor of his shot at the NFL.
He began that journey to the next level in earnest this week with his Combine showing in Indianapolis, meeting with different representatives from NFL teams leading into Thursday's interview session with the media and Friday's individual workouts.
Among those meetings, Sanders noted speaking specifically with the New York Giants, who told him they'd be interested in him as a potential two-back option alongside former teammate Saquon Barkley, as well as the Philadelphia Eagles. According to Sanders, the Eagles asked if he fit the bill as an every down type of back, to which he obliged.
"They're looking for that every down back," said Sanders. "They asked me if I'm an every down back or a rotation type of back, and I think I'm an every down back that can get the job done, be that Saquon Barkley, be that Ezekiel Elliott, be the Todd Gurley type of back for any type of program."
Spending most of his career being compared with Barkley, especially going into his first year as the feature back following Barkley's own departure to the NFL last offseason, Sanders explained what the experience taught him, as well as what he believed he demonstrated to the league when given that opportunity.
"I think I showed my ability to break tackles," said Sanders, who averaged 3.84 yards after contact per carry according to Pro Football Focus' advanced metrics. "I think that's what Saquon did really good, breaking tackles, making people miss, catching the ball smoothly, blocking as far as knowing where the protection is coming from, not making no mental errors, protecting the quarterback."
Sanders checked in at 5-foot-11, 211 pounds this week and, with his performance Friday, is now listed at the NFL's Combine web site as being a top performer among all running backs at both the 40-yard dash and in the vertical jump.
UPDATED: 4:40 PM - Below are the official numbers for Sanders and offensive linemen Ryan Bates & Connor McGovern.
Day 1 Official Numbers
RB Miles Sanders
Bench - 20 reps (Tied 14th)
40-yard dash - 4.49 seconds (T6)
Vertical Jump - 36 inches (T6)
Broad Jump - 124 inches (6)
Three-cone drill - DNP
20-yard shuttle - DNP
60-yard shuttle - DNP
OL Connor McGovern
Bench - 28 (T9)
40-yard Dash - DNP
Vertical - DNP
Broad Jump - 112 inches (T8)
Three-cone drill - 7.66 seconds (T8)
20-yard shuttle - 4.57 seconds (9)
60-yard shuttle - DNP
OL Ryan Bates
Bench - 28 (T9)
40-yard Dash - 5.09 seconds (T10)
Vertical - 27 inches (T28)
Broad Jump - 102 inches (T32)
Three-cone drill - 7.45 (3)
20-yard shuttle - 4.53 (T5)
60-yard shuttle - DNP