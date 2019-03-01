Miles Sanders told reporters Thursday in Indianapolis he loves being doubted. Friday afternoon, he showed why. Knocking out a 4.45 in the 40-yard dash, reduced from what was originally clocked at 4.5 seconds flat on both of his attempts, the former Nittany Lion running back demonstrated the speed to make himself an even more attractive candidate for NFL teams. "I love being doubted. I love being the underdog. I love people not thinking I can do whatever I think I can do," said Sanders. "So that makes me work even harder. I'm not okay with being comfortable. I feel like I like being uncomfortable because I always feel like there's more stuff to grow each time."

Coming off a junior campaign at Penn State in which he produced 1,274 yards and nine touchdowns on 220 carries to go along with 24 receptions for 139 yards, Sanders decided to forgo his final season of eligibility in favor of his shot at the NFL. He began that journey to the next level in earnest this week with his Combine showing in Indianapolis, meeting with different representatives from NFL teams leading into Thursday's interview session with the media and Friday's individual workouts. Among those meetings, Sanders noted speaking specifically with the New York Giants, who told him they'd be interested in him as a potential two-back option alongside former teammate Saquon Barkley, as well as the Philadelphia Eagles. According to Sanders, the Eagles asked if he fit the bill as an every down type of back, to which he obliged. "They're looking for that every down back," said Sanders. "They asked me if I'm an every down back or a rotation type of back, and I think I'm an every down back that can get the job done, be that Saquon Barkley, be that Ezekiel Elliott, be the Todd Gurley type of back for any type of program."