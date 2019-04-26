The selection begins a next chapter for Sanders while finishing a long journey in which he sought to earn a chance at an NFL future.

“My main goal is really just to make a name for myself,” said Sanders. “Going to the next level, playing against grown men, I know other grown men don’t want to be compared to another guy. But that’s the goal. That was my goal coming into this past season, just making a name for myself.”

Picked No. 53 overall, Sanders becomes the second Nittany Lion running back to be drafted in back-to-back years, joining Saquon Barkley, the No. 2 overall selection in the 2018 NFL Draft. He was also the second running back selected in the 2019 draft behind Alabama's Josh Jacobs.

A former five-star prospect, Sanders backed up Barkley until this past season, when he totaled 1,413 total yards of offense and nine touchdowns. He was a second-team All-Big Ten selection and was ranked No. 42 overall on ESPN's list of the Top 300 NFL Draft prospects.

Head coach James Franklin issued a statement following Sanders' selection.

“We couldn’t be more proud to see Miles’ name on the NFL Draft board," said Franklin. "He prepared every day in practice as if he was going to be the starter throughout his career. When his time came, it was no surprise to see him excel and we expect to see more of the same from him with the Eagles.

"Miles has a ton of all-around potential and possesses a three-down skill set. He is decisive, can run north-south, changes direction well, runs behind his pads and at the combine as well as our Pro Day, he proved he can be a weapon as a receiver out of the backfield. Miles is another in a long lineage of great Penn State running backs.”