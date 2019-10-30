“Preparation is definitely the biggest thing. I take a lot of pride in preparing to play fast. And I think that the first quarter is always based off of that tape that you watch early in the week, how you scheme them up and everything. So I think that we've done a good job of jumping on teams,” Clifford said. “But at the same time, I think that it also is how our team is. We've shown a lot of composure early. I think that I've settled in pretty well to the feel of the atmosphere and everything.”

Completing 12 of his 17 passes for 127 yards and three touchdowns, the Nittany Lions’ redshirt sophomore quarterback picked apart Michigan State’s defense, poised and mature in his approach. An undeniable development from his last Big Ten start on the road, a 17-12 win at Iowa just two weeks prior, Clifford graciously accepted the generosity of the Spartans’ defense.

Worse, Clifford heaved a desperation pass - escaping the pocket to his left, with a pair of Spartan defenders in his face and four in coverage near his singular target - that fell into the arms of safety David Dowell .

Comfortably ahead of the Spartans, even after the hosts posted a touchdown on their ensuing possession to make it a 28-7 game, Clifford hoped to keep pushing ahead. Instead, in the face of an unmistakable downpour from the heavens, Clifford completed just 4 of his final 13 passes for 49 yards to close out the game.

For as well as Clifford played to give the Nittany Lions a 28-0 lead at the 10:10 mark in the third quarter, adding to his totals with a fourth touchdown pass of the afternoon, the rest of the outing was less to his liking.

“I thought he played really well in the first half. There are things that pop up that, as a coach, I struggle with. I take so much pride in not just the wins, but more importantly, in how we win and how we operate and how we manage things. We've done a great job of protecting the football. The interception that we had is not how we do things. That's not how we operate. So that one bothered me,” head coach James Franklin lamented after the game. “Probably more so because I have such high expectations with him at how well he's played this year in terms of managing the football, that rolling out to the right, throwing back to the left, across the field, wet game, that's not who we are. That's not good football.”

Given Clifford's track record in his first year as a starter, with only seven prior passes to his college career before taking over for Trace McSorley this season, Franklin's issues were well-placed.

Owning the nation's No. 9-ranking in passing efficiency this season - only slightly behind big-name signal-callers like Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa, Joe Burrow, and Justin Fields - Clifford has completed 134 of 216 passes for 1,931 yards and 20 touchdowns, with just three interceptions, for a 164.9 rating.

Still, without hesitation Clifford concurred with Franklin's assessment, expressing his own disappointment at the performance that transpired in the second half.

“Looking back on it, from pee-wee to now, that's probably the worst play that I've ever had in my college career. It's completely on me. It's completely my responsibility for that pick. I lost my mind on that play,” he said. “Just thinking about it makes me really sorry. I'm not very happy about that. I thought that I could have played better in the third and fourth quarters to allow our team to put up more points, but at the same time, we won the game.”

Finding a balance between his disappointment at how the game ended against the reality that now confronts this Penn State team through its first eight games of the season, Clifford entered the bye week with another opportunity to develop. Unblemished with every chance to continue to pursue and live up to its preseason aspirations, it’s a week of self-reflective work ahead of the Nittany Lions before resuming with preparations for 8-0 Minnesota on Sunday.

“I’m very excited that we are undefeated still. That is the only goal that I've had this season and I plan on going through the whole season like that,” Clifford said. “But at the same time, it's hard to get excited about what we've done so far when what we want to do and what we're trying to accomplish is not even close to being done. So that's why I'm still not as amped up as probably people would like me to be. That's because we still have a job to do, we still have unfinished business to take care of and then at the same time, I still didn't play my best game and I'm not too happy about it.”

Clifford will get his chance at redemption, and an opportunity to guide his Nittany Lions to another win, soon.