After a busy month of June, DeMatha safety prospect KJ Winston knows when he’ll announce his decision.

About two weeks ago, Winston announced that he’s down to two schools, Maryland and Penn State, both of whom hosted him for an official visit. The Nittany Lions were the first to get him on campus, June 11-13, followed by Maryland a week later, June 18-20. In the weeks since, he’s had plenty of discussions with family, friends and his coaches about his recruitment, and now he knows when he’d like to tell the world where he’s going.