"For me, it's really not about my career. It's about the person I'm coaching's career. I try to use lessons I learned while I was playing, while I was coming up and things that I saw on the field as a player that I can relate to them. Those are the lessons I try to teach them."

"I'm like a dinosaur," he said with a smile. "I played so long ago that most of the kids I'm talking to nowadays, either they don't know, or they ain't done the research, or whatever. So I kind of let them stumble upon that on their own.

You'd figure that reputation might come into play when he sits down with a recruit. But Father Time has ensured that Poindexter can't rely solely on name recognition on the recruiting trail — and he doesn't want to, either.

Football fans of a certain age will recognize the name Anthony Poindexter. At Virginia, Penn State's new safeties coach was a two-time consensus All-American and the ACC defensive player of the year, and was recently inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.

Meeting with the media via web conference for the first time since arriving in State College, Poindexter said Penn State will be relying on him to recruit the Delaware, Maryland and Virginia area, while also helping out in Indiana and Michigan.

That's pretty consistent with his experience. While at UConn and Virginia, he was responsible for Northern Virginia, Maryland, and Washington DC. During four seasons with Purdue, Jeff Brohm asked him to take on essentially the entire northeast.

Now, he can afford to narrow his focus once more.

"I'm just excited about it," he said. "For me, it's just about making relationships and being able to go talk to the coaches and talk to the kids in that area and just create a relationship. Penn State, it sells itself, so that's the easy part. It's one of the best schools in the country, so that's going to be easy."

At Purdue, Poindexter recruited well, especially at the safety position, where he brought in four-star recruit Marvin Grant, who also held offers from schools like Michigan and Notre Dame.

From a talent evaluation standpoint, Poindexter said he starts simple.

"The first thing, me personally, when I'm looking for a safety is does the kid love football?" Poindexter said. "Does he have a desire to play and a desire to compete? I think in all football, if the kid doesn't have a desire to play or doesn't really love the sport, it's hard to play at this level."

Certainly, Poindexter said, measurables like height, weight, and speed all matter, but he tends to look for traits that are a bit more nuanced, too.

"Just guys that have got natural football instinct. Playing safety, I think it's a lot of just natural seeing the ball, knowing angles, just know how to attack the ball every play. It all comes at you in different ways each play, so guys that just understand football, have a passion for it," he said. " Also just being a contact person. This is the Big Ten, so you want some contact toughness."

Poindexter compared instinct to speed in that he finds them both difficult to teach.

Both can be sharpened through training or through studying, but, to an extent, you either have those skills or you don't.

"It's a lot easier when that kid brings that trait to you," Poindexter said.

"As far as teaching the football instinct, to a certain extent you can. You can help give them the keys to try to become a more instinctive football player, but it also helps when a kid can just naturally do that, and he's got confidence in what he's seeing.

"That's why I like to recruit a lot of kids that played on offense, played running back, played wide receiver. Multi-sport athletes, a basketball player. Obviously baseball, if you can track a little white ball that's flying up in the air off a bat, then you should be able to catch a brown pigskin that's come off somebody's arm."

Poindexter wants safeties who can play free and without hesitation.

He doesn't believe in restricting them with schemes and details to the point where they lose the natural explosiveness that made the player an attractive recruit in the first place.

"I'm not trying to coach them out of making plays," Poindexter said. "Just get them in our structure, try to help them learn our system, and then let them go."

*******

• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated

• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98

• Follow us on Instagram

• Like us on Facebook



