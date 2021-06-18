Saddled by letdowns last year, accountability a point of focus for Lions' D

For Penn State defensive coordinator Brent Pry, the concept of accountability is simple. “You’re accountable for what’s asked of you,” Pry said when asked this week what the word means and why it has been used so frequently by the Nittany Lions this offseason. “So for us, when we look at the film from the fall, there were too many mistakes that weren't necessarily mistakes because somebody didn't know. They were mistakes because of choices or a lack of detail.” Through the Nittany Lions’ struggles of the 2020 season, those mistakes were plentiful from which to choose. Failing to hold any of its opponents to fewer than 30 points in its first five outings of the year, particularly susceptible in the first halves of those games, Penn State’s defense routinely found itself fighting to stop the bleeding. Missed tackles, missed assignments, mental errors, and penalties all working in tandem to scuttle the Nittany Lions’ quest to notch their first win, only upon their corrections did the program find success. Finally settling down and cleaning up those setbacks in a 27-17 win at Michigan, the Nittany Lion defense turned a corner to reduce its points allowed average from 36.0 in its losing swing to 17.25 in its four-game winning streak to close the season. Moving into the offseason, then, Pry and Penn State’s coaching staff chose to make that word - accountability - a focal point extending to every element of the Nittany Lions’ lives on and off the field. RELATED: On and off field, accountability takes precedence for Penn State's defense RELATED: Moments that defined Penn State's 2020 season: No. 3

“How we correlated that was, if you're supposed to be at study hall at 11 o'clock, you can't walk in at 11:06. If you're supposed to take five steps on this blitz, and you take two, that's the same. And that's how we put it to them,” Pry said. “If you're supposed to be spill blitzer and come underneath a blocker but you go down the middle or stay outside, you're not accountable. If we don't know that you're going to be where you're supposed to be, it's hard to operate. “And there are enough examples of that last year, and it wasn't because guys didn't know what to do, it was because either they're trying to do too much or they didn't think the details were important.” Those elements manifest themselves through the course of the season in Penn State’s defensive production chart. Grading out players with positive points for positive plays and recorded statistics in games, offset by negative points for negative plays, the Nittany Lions extended the concept this spring in the broadest sense. Describing the effort as an “accountability production chart,” Pry laid out weight room, academic, and community service efforts that were tracked for every player and position group.

Pry and the Nittany Lions' defense have worked to build an all-encompassing emphasis on accountability this offseason. (Mark Selders/Penn State Athletics)