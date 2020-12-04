It was indeed. Coached at the time by former Penn State assistant Dick Anderson, the visiting Scarlet Knights stunned the 15th-ranked Nittany Lions, clinching their first win in the series since 1918 when freshman quarterback Tony Sacca threw an incompletion on fourth-and-goal in the closing seconds. Rutgers had opened the 1988 season two weeks earlier with an upset of Michigan State, but as big as that victory was, safety Jeff Newman said following the Scarlet Knights’ euphoric win in Beaver Stadium that defeating the Nittany Lions “was even bigger.”

“I was figuring out if this coaching thing was for me, I guess. I was coaching at Ramapo High School, wide receivers and linebackers,” Schiano said earlier this week. “Strange pair, right? That’s what I coached – for one of the all-time greats in New Jersey high school football history, Mike Miello. It was the beginning of my career. But I don’t remember [the game]. I remember it was 21-16, right? Wasn’t that the score?”

Greg Schiano can’t remember where he was or what he was doing the last time Rutgers beat Penn State, but he has a good excuse: It was 32 years ago.

Anderson lasted only one more season in Piscataway, and the two coaches who followed him – Doug Graber and Terry Shea – combined to go 40-80-1 in their 11 seasons. Their struggles, and the struggles that most of their successors endured, have saddled the Scarlet Knights with a reputation as a perpetual rebuilding project, a fixer-upper regardless of whether they’re competing as independents or as conference members.

Amid all those difficulties, though, one coach has shown that he’s capable of lifting Rutgers out of its funk. That’s Schiano, who went 68-67 with five bowl victories from 2001-11 and who once again appears to have the program pointed in the right direction after returning to Piscataway last December.

Following the 2011 season, the Wyckoff, N.J., native left for an ill-fated two-year stint with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He resurfaced as defensive coordinator at Ohio State in 2016 before taking over Rutgers’ program late last year after the school fired Chris Ash four games into the 2019 season.

Schiano inherited a Scarlet Knights team whose only wins last season were against Massachusetts and Liberty. Rutgers finished last in the Big Ten in both scoring offense and scoring defense, losing its nine conference games by a combined margin of 355-51. If anything, the program appeared to be in an even more shambolic state than when Schiano took it over the first time following six losing seasons under Shea.

Since then, the Scarlet Knights’ new coach has shown that he still has some of that old magic. Thanks in part to the arrival of former Nebraska quarterback Noah Vedral as a grad transfer, and to the return of skill position standouts Bo Melton at wide receiver and Isaih Pacheco at running back, the Scarlet Knights have been a tough out. Improving their offensive productivity by more than 17 points per game from last year, they’ve beaten Michigan State and Purdue, taken Michigan to triple overtime and had a 10-point lead on Illinois in the third quarter before allowing the Illini to score 13 unanswered points to close out the game. The only opponent that’s put them away early has been Ohio State, which built a 32-point halftime lead. But even in that game, Rutgers showed some resilience, scoring 18 fourth-quarter points in a 49-27 loss.

There are still plenty of problems. Rutgers is giving up 430.5 yards and 35.7 points per game, ranking 10th in the Big Ten in the former category and 14th in the latter. Also, Vedral missed last week’s game at Purdue with an injury and may not be ready to return this Saturday against Penn State. But with Melton ranked eighth in the conference in receiving at 79.0 yards per game and Pacheco ranked 11th in rushing at 65.0 yards per game, the Scarlet Knights have the playmakers to throw a scare into anyone who might be tempted to take them lightly.

This Saturday, Schiano will be facing the Nittany Lions for the first time in his head coaching career. Penn State and Rutgers didn’t play each other from 1995 to 2014, a 19-year gap that encompasses the entirety of his previous tenure in Piscataway.

But the Lions have shaped Schiano’s coaching career. He was a young grad assistant at Penn State in the early 1990s when Joe Paterno offered him a job coaching the team’s defensive backs. “It was my first full-time job,” Schiano recalled. “Coach Paterno gave me a chance at 25 years old to be the secondary coach. That doesn’t happen very often.”

Schiano stayed at Penn State until 1995, then spent a few years in the NFL as a defensive assistant with the Chicago Bears before returning to the college game as defensive coordinator at Miami (Fla.). He was the Hurricanes’ DC in 1999 when Chafie Fields scored on a 79-yard touchdown pass from Kevin Thompson in the final minutes to complete a 27-23 Penn State win at the Orange Bowl. While that game didn’t end well for him, his work with the Hurricanes’ defense that year, and in 2000, when they went 11-1 and finished second in the nation, earned him the opportunity to try to reverse Rutgers’ fortunes.

As a former Penn State assistant, Schiano will be attempting to do what Anderson did in 1988 – beat the school that helped him ascend to the head coaching job with the Scarlet Knights. The Nittany Lions may be struggling through one of the more difficult seasons in the program’s history, but they’ve long been a measuring stick for the Scarlet Knights, and it’s possible that a win this time really would put them on the map. At the very least, it would give Schiano some additional credibility with recruits as he works to keep PSU from poaching its share of New Jersey’s top prospects.

There’s still plenty of work to be done on that front, and Schiano knows it. When he was asked whether this annual Big Ten East Division matchup could be considered a rivalry game, he said it couldn’t. At least not yet.

“We’re not Penn State’s rival,” he said. “That’s clear. And the reason is that we haven’t given them a reason to make us their rival. When rivalries develop, it’s because there are great contests on the field, there are great recruiting battles. And that’s why so many rivalries are regional. It’s because you recruit the same kids and you have great games and it grows over time. I don’t think you can make a rival. I don’t think you can say, ‘That’s our rival.’ I don’t believe in that. So if we play well enough over a number of years here in the game against Penn State, it would be a natural rivalry – bordering states and all that. But Rutgers has not given a reason yet for us to be Penn State’s rival. That’s up to us.”

