On the very first play that it ever ran against Penn State – the first offensive snap of a game in November 1918 that launched one of Eastern football’s longest-running series – Rutgers fumbled. The Scarlet (they weren’t yet the Knights) had been overwhelming favorites that day. Many of Penn State’s returning players had gone off to fight in World War I, and first-year coach Hugo Bezdek was forced to assemble a patchwork team made up largely of freshmen. Even though the game was being playing at Beaver Field, the Lions appeared to be no match for a Rutgers squad that was well on its way to a seventh consecutive winning season. And, sure enough, they weren’t. Despite taking a quick 3-0 lead after Rutgers turned the ball over at its own 20-yard line to open the game, Penn State lost, 26-3. But that fumble was a harbinger. When the series resumed in 1950, the Nittany Lions pulled out an 18-14 victory. Ever since then, they’ve been firmly in command, building a 27-2 series lead that includes 12 consecutive victories heading into this Saturday’s regular-season finale in Beaver Stadium. Will that streak reach 13? The Nittany Lions opened as 40-point favorites even though their starting quarterback got knocked out of last week’s game at Ohio State and might not play. So yes, there’s a strong consensus that Penn State’s surge will continue. Interim Rutgers coach Nunzio Campanile is more upbeat than the oddsmakers, of course, but the New Jersey native presumably knows the lopsided history between the two border rivals, and he definitely knows the Lions’ personnel this year. Our two best promotions are back just in time for the holidays!

LB Micah Parsons sacks Rutgers quarterback Artur Sitkowski.

“They’re a pretty talented team,” Campanile said. “The D-line is special, they’ve got the linebackers – really, the whole defense is phenomenal. Obviously, they’ve now proven they have two quarterbacks [who] can go out and really do it at a high level. They’ve got really dynamic skill players, and the receivers are very talented. So they are really a complete team. They play hard, they’re tough. It’s a heck of a challenge.”

It would be a challenge no matter what, but this is an especially difficult moment for the Rutgers football program. While the Scarlet Knights still have a game to play against their most vexing opponent, much of the focus lately has been on the program’s long-term future. That future has been growing increasingly cloudy ever since the school fired coach Chris Ash and offensive coordinator John McNulty one day after a 52-0 loss at Michigan in late September. Ash had gone 7-29 overall and 3-24 in Big Ten play during his first three seasons, and things didn’t appear to be trending in the right direction in year four, as the Scarlet Knights lost their first two Big Ten games, against the Wolverines and Iowa, by a combined score of 82-0 while splitting nonconference games against Boston College (a 30-16 loss) and Massachusetts (a 48-21 win). Campanile, who had been coaching the tight ends, was put in charge of the program on a temporary basis. Only two years earlier, he had been coaching Bergen (N.J.) Catholic High. Now he was running a Big Ten program. It was a huge transition, and the difficulty only increased when quarterback Artur Sitkowski and running back Raheem Blackshear announced shortly after Ash’s exit that they would be redshirting this season. Both were starters, and Blackshear’s absence was especially glaring, as he had been the team’s leading rusher and receiver in 2018. The Scarlet Knights went on to lose their next three games – against Maryland, Indiana and Minnesota – by a combined score of 125-14. They pulled out of their tailspin in a midseason nonconference game against Liberty, defeating the Flames, 44-34. But when the Big Ten season resumed, so did the struggles on both sides of the ball. Following a 27-0 loss to Michigan State last Saturday – its fourth shutout loss of the season – Rutgers was ranked last in the conference in both scoring offense (13.9 ppg) and scoring defense (37.5 ppg). How bad has it been? Consider that Blackshear is still the team’s leading receiver with 29 catches even though he hasn’t played since the Michigan game on Sept. 28. Even more unsettling than the lopsided loss to the Spartans this past weekend was what happened next. Athletic director Pat Hobbs had been in talks to bring back Greg Schiano as head coach. Before leaving for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2012, Schiano went 68-67 in 11 seasons at Rutgers, including six winning seasons, five bowl victories and a No. 12 ranking in the final 2006 polls.

