Running game emphasized ahead of Illinois: James Franklin radio takeaways

Penn State head coach James Franklin once again held his weekly radio show Thursday evening as the Nittany Lions continue their preparations to face Illinois for homecoming at Beaver Stadium on Saturday.

Joining host Steve Jones and a crowd at The Field restaurant in State College, Franklin took questions from Jones as well as fans in the audience as the Nittany Lions look to improve to 6-1 on the 2021 season. Here's a look at three of the key takeaways from Franklin's appearance:

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford was seen at the Nittany Lions' practice this week.

1) 2 + 2 = ?

Naturally, Franklin’s penchant for avoiding injury talk remained true on his weekly radio show, but that didn’t necessarily mean the topic went uncovered. During a week in which Sean Clifford, the Nittany Lions’ fifth-year senior quarterback injured in the second quarter at Iowa, appeared during Penn State’s open practice on Wednesday, and was said to be getting equal reps with Ta’Quan Roberson and Christian Veilleux ahead of Saturday’s game, Franklin was asked about the general approach in football to distributing practice reps to quarterbacks. “There's only so many reps and you want to invest your time getting the guy that the majority of the reps are probably going to go to in the game,” Franklin said. “Obviously when that doesn't happen, then that creates some challenges.” A little mental math can and probably should be applied here. With only so many reps to go around, and the impetus for improvement from the backup quarterback position being so serious given Roberson’s performance at Iowa, it begs the question: Would Franklin and the Nittany Lion coaching staff have allowed any of those precious practice reps to go to Clifford if no opportunity existed for him to play against the Illini? Though Franklin offered that Veilleux and Roberson “both have gotten a bunch of reps this week” and would “continue to do that,” the legitimacy of Clifford’s availability for Saturday would appear to be quite valid.

2) The Hangover

Though Penn State practiced during the bye week, convening the Sunday after the loss to Iowa, then going Tuesday and Wednesday before travel squad guys dispersed for the weekend after a Thursday workout, the potential for a hangover was two-fold coming into this week. Already losing a previously unblemished record to the Hawkeyes, that the Nittany Lions then were granted a few welcomed days away from the game for rest and recovery purposes led Jones to ask Franklin if time was needed at practice this week to ramp back up into shape. “I didn't see any signs of that this week,” Franklin said. “I thought our energy was really good. You felt it in the team meetings, guys having fun and laughing. We try to do a bunch of that every single day to get the energy going. And I thought it's been really good all week long, starting on Sunday.”

3) Running it up

A lengthy response from Franklin about Penn State’s personnel usage via scheme in all three phases of the game yielded something of a nugget worth watching against the Illini. Facing a defense that, through seven games, is ranked No. 101 in total defense, No. 87 against the run, and No. 65 in scoring defense, Penn State used the past two weeks to key in on some areas needing improvement including its production of explosive plays and, tellingly, the running game. “I think there has been, whether it's been overthrown long balls, whether it's some dropped passes,” Franklin said. “The area that I think we got the greatest room for improvement is in the running game. That's been an emphasis for really the last couple of weeks. “I hope you'll see a team that's able to take the next step this weekend in the run game. That will also help us with our quarterback situation. So we've emphasized that even more.” Penn State presently owns the nation's No. 98-ranked rushing offense at just 128.3 yards per game on the ground. The Nittany Lions are also dealing with injury concerns at the position coming off game-ending setbacks to John Lovett and Devyn Ford against Iowa.