Penn State head coach James Franklin’s assessment at running back was an assertive one Wednesday evening. His Nittany Lions, now through their 10th spring practice of 15 leading into the Blue-White Game next Saturday, have two backs that have separated themselves. Ricky Slade, a rising sophomore with 45 carries for 257 yards and six touchdowns in his debut, and Journey Brown, a redshirt sophomore with eight touches for 44 yards and a score last season, currently are ahead of the pack, said Franklin. “I think both Ricky and Journey have kind of taken a step and separated themselves, as they should,” he said. “Ricky is pretty confident right now. That game experience I think was really helpful for him. Journey obviously didn't get as much game experience, but still got some, and we've seen some really good things.”

Journey Brown and Ricky Slade have emerged at running back this spring.

The result for Penn State in the season ahead could be a truly multi-pronged attack at the running back position for the first time in recent memory.

Since Saquon Barkley’s true freshman season, the Nittany Lions have not had a second running back exceed 30 percent of the carries as the primary ballcarrier, Akeel Lynch’s 55 closest behind Barkley’s 182 carries for 1,076 yards in 2015. Since then, Barkley had a 272 to 29 apiece advantage over Andre Robinson and Mark Allen, in 2016, a 217 to 31 attempt lead over Sanders in 2017, and Sanders himself carried the ball 220 times to Slade’s 45 last season. Now, running backs assistant coach Ja’Juan Seider is counting on the advantages of Penn State’s depth at the position coming to fruition this season.

“I think it's something about getting those guys in there and keeping them fresh because I think a fresher back in the fourth quarter is better than a back that's tired in the fourth quarter,” Seider told reporters. “I think the season is so long. That's a lot of wear and tear on a guy. Those guys get pounded so much, it's blocking, helping the O-linemen with chip blocks, running the routes, running the ball. “So keeping those guys fresh, I'm a big believer in that and I think we need to evolve more to that. We haven't done that enough, I don't think. Even with Saquon and Miles and even last year, we tried to get into that and we had a couple of nicks here and it got away from us a little bit.” If this spring’s trends stand for the Nittany Lions, that will mean plenty of carries for Slade, Brown, and early enrollee Noah Cain, who Seider identified as on track to play during the 2019 season. Having signed his letter of intent in December, and since arriving to campus in January, Cain has started to find his niche. Reading between the lines of comments from both Franklin and Seider, the IMG Academy product has managed to recalibrate his expectations and is now getting the hang of the college football experience.

Noah Cain (left) has started to settle in this spring.